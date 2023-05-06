How to add friends in Honkai Star Rail

New Honkai Star Rail players might be wondering how to add friends in this game. After all, playing with your buddies is one of the most exciting parts of many modern titles. miHoYo's other titles — like Genshin Impact — include features, which allow you to enjoy the gameplay with others, and so does this one. Thankfully, the method of adding friends is quite simple.

Trailblazers must proceed through the main storyline mission until they gain access to the Astral Express after completing The Voyage Continues. which is the sixth part in Today is Yesterday's Tomorrow quest series. Getting to this point shouldn't take new players long.

Here is how you can add friends in Honkai Star Rail

You will see this screen when you unlock the ability to add friends (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Trailblaze mission series in Honkai Star Rail is known as Today is Yesterday's Tomorrow. Here are its individual sub-quests:

Chaos in the Deep Eye of the Storm A Moment of Peace Lingering Shadows Simulated Universe: First Closed Beta The Voyage Continues Drifting Between the Stars

Completing the sixth sub-mission, The Voyage Continues will unlock the ability to add friends in this game. You shouldn't have much trouble progressing to this point since these missions are all part of the basic tutorial. The Doomsday Beast from Lingering Shadows might pose a challenge, but everything else is straightforward.

Adding friends

You should see this tab is now available for you to use under the pause menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Assuming you have completed The Voyage Continues, you can now add friends in Honkai Star Rail by pausing the game and selecting the Friends tab. Once you do that, you should see a bunch of strangers or the ability to use the search bar to add friends you might actually know. The latter will be more relevant if you're seeking to enjoy the title with your real-life buddies.

You need to input their UID. If you don't have this, ask your pal to give it to you. Should they not know where to find it, then tell them it's in the pause menu, right above their name on the screen's right side. The UID will be nine-digits long. To add a friend, enter their UID, and then click on the Search button.

Benefits of friends in Honkai Star Rail

You can set your support character for your pals to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail is largely a single-player game, which means your friends will primarily contribute to you as the fourth member of your lineup. Here is how you can change your Support Character:

Pause the game. Click on the ellipsis. Select Trailblazer Profile. Click on the Support Character option. Pick whomever you want.

Your buddies will have to do the same thing. Afterward, you can select your friend whenever you're doing certain battles, like those found in a Calyx. Making this change is a pretty simple process, and players do get rewarded if somebody picks their Support Character.

The main benefit is that you can get some Credits, a useful currency to own in Honkai Star Rail. This feature is handy for using characters you do not own (and might never get).

