Why you should skip the Nameless Honor battle pass in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 releases on November 15, 2023, bringing new features, characters, and events. This free-to-play RPG from developer HoYoverse follows a live-service model of events, offering players unrestricted access to in-game content while offering various microtransactions. One of the several in-game purchases is the Nameless Honor battle pass, which has been largely unaltered since the game's launch.

However, recently, the battle pass has become less appealing and may not be a worthwhile purchase. Read on to learn why.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Most players are advised to skip the premium tier of the Nameless Honor battle pass in Honkai Star Rail

Despite being around since the launch version of Honkai Star Rail, the Nameless Honor battle pass has not been updated. While the rewards are quite plentiful, ranging from in-game materials, a 4-star Light Cone, and a series of summoning currencies, they are mostly unnecessary for most players.

The in-game enhancement materials highlight the battle pass, allowing players to bypass farming them and instead focus their Trailblaze Power on other materials. However, these materials can be farmed by grinding through stages regardless, making the battle pass items slightly redundant.

Meanwhile, the 4-star Light Cones on offer are exclusive to the battle pass premium tier and are unobtainable for free-to-play players. Interestingly, these Light Cones have been proven mediocre and are largely skippable, unlike the 4-star weapons available via Genshin Impact’s battle pass.

The summoning currency on offer includes Special Star Rail Passes and 600 Stellar Jade via the premium tier. These items are significantly more useful as they directly increase your pull count. However, compared to other valuable purchases like the Express Supply Pass, the battle pass may not be the most worthwhile option.

Overall, due to the underwhelming value and mediocre Light Cones on offer, the premium Nameless Honor battle pass may not be the best choice for most players. Players are recommended to spend their money on the monthly card before moving on to the premium tier for the battle pass.

Leaks hint at an upgraded battle pass heading to the game

Recent leaks suggest that HoYovese may upgrade the battle pass relatively soon, adding 20 Levels. The upgraded battle pass will possess 70 Levels instead of 50 and will contain a significant amount of Credits and Relic materials to grab.

If these Honkai Star Rail leaks turn out to be true, the battle pass will become significantly more valuable, thanks to the inclusion of the two items.

