Harmony character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse's latest space odyssey, has a wide roster of characters that tread on different paths. Units following the Path of Harmony specialize in buffing their allies, especially DPS characters, and ensuring they deal more damage. While having outstanding DPS options in a team is important, it's also crucial to have buff-oriented support characters.

To help players build the best characters with their hard-earned resources, this article ranks each Path of Harmony unit according to their pull value and performance.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Path of Harmony tier list in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

All playable Path of Harmony characters of Honkai Star Rail in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

All Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Path of Harmony units in this tier list are ranked from tiers SS to B. Each unit has been scrutinized without Eidolons for a fair judgment.

SS tier

Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

SS-tier characters usually possess overpowered abilities and dominate the meta with their kit.

There is only one SS-tier Path of Harmony character in the game right now:

Bronya

Bronya deserves to be on top of this tier list as she is the best Path of Harmony character in Honkai Star Rail. She can increase her ally's DMG with her skill, as well as ATK and CRIT DMG with her ultimate.

S tier

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

S-tier characters are great to use but require a decent amount of investment to shine on the battlefield.

At the moment, there is only one Path of Harmony character in the S tier:

Tingyun

This unit can increase her ally's damage output. With her ultimate, she can regenerate 50 energy for a single ally. This allows them to use their ultimate ability more often. Her skill increases a single ally's ATK stat by bestowing them with the Benediction buff.

A tier

Asta (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in the A tier are decent but require a significant amount of investment and some Eidolon levels to be great.

There is one character in the A tier right now:

Asta

Asta, the head of the Herta Space Station, is an excellent buffer. She can increase her ally's SPD with her ultimate and break her opponent's shields with her skill. Her passive ability also allows her to increase all allies' ATK stat up to five times.

B tier

Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

B-tier Path of Harmony characters are simply substandard. There is one unit in this tier:

Yukong

Yukong is the latest Harmony character in Honkai Star Rail. She is a decent support character, but Tingyun and Bronya overshadow her. However, she can also make a solid impact on the battlefield with max Eidolon levels and a significant amount of investment.

This is all you need to know about the Harmony character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 as of October 2023.