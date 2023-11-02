Honkai Star Rail Physical character tier list for November 2023

Honkai Star Rail is a gacha game developed and published by HoYoverse. The title boasts a whopping 35 characters, all treading on dissimilar paths and wielding a particular element. The space odyssey has seven different elements, and with Argenti’s release in version 1.5, the Physical element will surely gain some prominence among players.

Currently, Physical houses four characters in its arsenal. This article places all playable Physical units of Honkai Star Rail in a tier list. As of November 2023, here's how each character performs on the battlefield.

Note: This article is subjective and relies on the author's opinion.

Physical character tier list in Honkai Star Rail, as of November 2023

All playable Physical characters are placed in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

All playable Physical units of Honkai Star Rail are ranked in a tier list from SS To B tier based on their performances as of November 2023. Each character is assessed without Eidolons for a fair judgment.

SS tier

Clara (Image via HoYoverse)

This tier features exceptional characters, with an outstanding kit. They require little to no investment to make an impact on the battlefield. The Honkai Star Rail Physical characters in the SS tier are:

Clara

Clara is a standard five-star character in Star Rail with significant tanking abilities. Treading on the Path of Destruction, she can inflict an explosive amount of damage on her opponents. Coupled with that, Clara can launch counterattacks with the help of her robot guardian, Svarog.

S tier

Luka (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier can shine on the battlefield with little investment. The Honkai Star Rail character deserves to be in the S tier:

Luka

The Underworld’s renowned boxing champion excels in dealing damage through DoT (Damage over Time) as he treads on the Path of Nihility. With a decent team, he can quickly vaporize his opponents. Suffice to say, Luka can clear multiple end-game activities without breaking a sweat.

A tier

Sushang (Image via HoYoverse)

This tier features characters that, despite their excellence, can improve with some Eidolon levels. The Honkai Star Rail character in A tier is:

Sushang

Sushang is a four-star character following the Path of The Hunt. She excels in dealing Physical damage to a single target. To unlock her full potential, players must build a good team composition along with Eidolons levels.

B tier

Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier are overshadowed and require a specific team composition tailored for them to shine on the battlefield. The B tier houses these Physical characters:

Trailblazer (Destruction)

Natasha

The Trailblazer of the Destruction Path is a DPS character excelling in dealing Physical damage to single and multiple enemies simultaneously. As players progress, the Trailblazer’s damage falls behind compared to other units treading on the same path.

On the other hand, Natasha is the only F2P healer in Honkai Star Rail. While she is the lone F2P healer, her abilities and heals get overshadowed by Lynx. Natasha requires an absurd amount of investment and max Eidolons in a specific team to make an impact.