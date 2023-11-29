Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Silver Wolf Character Warp event banner: Release date, all 4-stars and more

Phase 2 of Honkai Star Rail 1.5 brings with it two 5-star characters - Argenti and Silver Wolf. The latter is the rerun unit for version 1.5, making her second appearance in the game’s character warp banner.

Silver Wolf will be exclusively available in the “Contract Zero” character event warp banner, which is set to launch on December 6, 2023 (12:00, server time) and will close on December 26, 2023 (14:59, server time).

Readers can find additional information on her banner and accompanying 4-star characters below.

Silver Wolf returns in the Contract Zero Warp event of Honkai Star Rail

Screenshot of the HoYoLab post (Image via HoYoverse)

As detailed in the official HoYoLab post, developer HoYoverse has opted to rerun the 5-star character Silver Wolf alongside Argenti. Both banners contain the same 4-star units and possess the same start/end timings.

The character warp banner includes:

Silver Wolf (5-star, Nihility/Quantum)

(5-star, Nihility/Quantum) Hanya (4-star, Harmony/Physical)

(4-star, Harmony/Physical) Lynx (4-star, Abundance/Quantum)

(4-star, Abundance/Quantum) Asta (4-star, Harmony/Fire)

All 4 characters will have their drop rates significantly boosted during this time period. Silver Wolf will follow the same 50% drop rate as previous 5-star character banners. Players who have lost the 50-50 coin toss in their most recent character event warp summon are thus guaranteed to obtain her.

Keep in mind that Silver Wolf is considered a limited unit and will not be added to the permanent Stellar Warp banner once Contract Zero concludes. Players aiming to grab this particular unit are suggested to prepare their Stellar Jades accordingly.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from developer HoYoverse. This turn-based title was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC, Android, and iOS devices. A PlayStation 5 port was released a few months later.

For more Honkai Star Rail news, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.