Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Phase 2 events detailed

Honkai Star Rail divides its version patches into two separate phases over six weeks. The current version 1.5 of the game is all set to begin its second phase, starting with the Argenti character banner on December 6, 2023. To help players prepare accordingly, developer HoYoverse has released a timeline of these upcoming events via their HoYoLab website.

A summary of these events and their dates will be listed below for easy reference.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Phase 2 brings 5-star character Argenti, new Light Cones, and events

As detailed in the HoYoLab post, HoYoverse has prepared a series of events for the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.5. The events are detailed as follows:

Companion Mission, Night of Universal Hallucinations

The upcoming Companion Mission, “Night of Universal Hallucinations,” is set to debut on December 6, 2023 (12:00, server time). The mission is focused on the Knight of Beauty, Argenti. It is a permanent addition to the game.

Like prior Companion Events, it is set to offer multiple rewards such as Stellar Jade and Trailblaze EXP.

Character Warp, Thorns of Scented Crown, and Contract Zero

Phase 2 of version 1.5 brings with it two separate character Warp banners. The first banner focuses on the new 5-star character, Argenti, while the second focuses on Silver Wolf. Silver Wolf makes her second appearance in the game with this banner.

The banners are set to run from December 6, 2023 (12:00, server time) to December 26, 2023 (14:59, server time).

The 4-star characters included within the banners are:

Hanya

Asta

Lynx

Remember that Silver Wolf and Argenti are considered limited characters and will not be available in the permanent Stellar Warp banner after December 26, 2023.

Light Cone Warp, Brilliant Fixation, and Bygone Reminiscence

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 brings with it two separate Light Cone Warp banners. The Brilliant Fixation and Bygone Reminiscence Light Cone Warps are set to run from December 6, 2023 (12:00, server time) to December 26, 2023 (14:59, server time).

The contents of these banners include:

An Instant Before A Gaze (5-star, limited)

(5-star, limited) Incessant Rain (5-star, limited - rerun)

(5-star, limited - rerun) Under the Blue Sky (4-star)

(4-star) Post-Op Conversation (4-star)

(4-star) The Birth of the Self (4-star)

Of these five Light Cones, both “An Instant Before A Gaze” and “Incessant Rain” are limited and will not be available in the permanent Stellar Warp banner after December 26, 2023.

Stellar Shadowseeker photography event

The Stellar Shadowseker is a photography-themed event for the second phase of version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail. Players must retake photos in various locations to decode the mysterious “dark shadow.”

The event is set to run from December 1, 2023 (12:00, server time) to December 11, 2023 (03:59, server time).

Rewards include Tracks of Destiny, 500 Stellar Jade, and miscellaneous EXP materials.

Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event

The Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event is set to begin on December 6, 2023 (12:00, server time). It will conclude on December 25, 2023 (03:59, server time), after which it will be added to the Conventional Memoir.

Players must participate in a series of matches and clear them within a specific time limit to obtain rewards such as Stellar Jade and Relic Remains.

Garden of Plenty double drop event

The final event for Phase 2 of Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is the recurring Garden of Plenty. The event is set to begin on December 15, 2023 (04:00, server time) and will be available until December 22, 2023 (03:59, server time).

Players can challenge the Golden/Crimson Calyxes and obtain double drops during this event period. Keep in mind that the number of daily drops is limited.

