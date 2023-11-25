Who is Argenti in Honkai Star Rail?

With the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update available on live servers, players will soon be able to summon Argenti, as he will debut as a playable 5-star character for the second phase of the patch. Also acknowledged as a classic knight, Argenti is a Destruction unit that wields the power of the Physical element to unleash AoE attacks during combat. Therefore, he will take on the role of a DPS unit across various team compositions in the game.

This article explores every bit of detail about Argenti, including his background and gameplay in Honkai Star Rail.

All you need to know about Argenti in Honkai Star Rail

Argenti is an upcoming 5-star character in version 1.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the officials, Argenti is a classic knight of the Knights of Beauty, a faction in Honkai Star Rail that is devoted to the late Aeon Idrila. In his drip marketing campaign, he has been described as an outspoken person who wanders alone in the universe, seeking the Path of Beauty and upholding its virtues as his primary duty.

This noble knight is also well accustomed to the art of battle. He initiates a battle with the purpose of making his opponent yield willingly as he strikes them with a spear.

That said, Argenti will soon be a playable unit in the game. He is voiced by a few eminent artists across four different languages. Each of their names are listed below:

English : Adam Michael Gold

: Adam Michael Gold Japanese : Tachibana Shinnosuke

: Tachibana Shinnosuke Chinese : Liang Dawei

: Liang Dawei Korean: Choi Seung-hoon

It is worth noting that Adam Michael Gold has also voiced the Heliobi residing inside Huohuo’s tail.

Argenti’s gameplay

Here is a glimpse at Argenti’s gameplay and everything he has to offer in battle. Being an Erudition character in Honkai Star Rail, his abilities are designed to deal AoE damage to enemies.

Basic ATK : Launches Physical DMG on a target.

: Launches Physical DMG on a target. Skill : Deals Physical DMG to all enemies, which scales on Argenti’s attack.

: Deals Physical DMG to all enemies, which scales on Argenti’s attack. Ultimate : Consumes 90 Energy and inflicts his ATK as Physical DMG on all opponents in the battle.

: Consumes 90 Energy and inflicts his ATK as Physical DMG on all opponents in the battle. Talent : Regenerates Energy and gains a stack of Ascend for every enemy hit by his Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate. The effect increases his CRIT Rate and stacks up to ten times.

: Regenerates Energy and gains a stack of Ascend for every enemy hit by his Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate. The effect increases his CRIT Rate and stacks up to ten times. Technique: Upon casting the ability, enemies in a set area are inflicted with Daze for 10 seconds. Targets afflicted with the effect will not actively attack allies. Argenti deals Physical DMG to all opponents and regenerates Energy after attacking a Dazed enemy to enter combat.

It appears that maintaining Argenti's Energy is the key to maximizing his combat potential.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, follow Sportskeeda.