FC Mobile is the rebranded version of EA Sports’ franchise introduced in the mobile gaming industry earlier this year. Since then, the developer has steadily added several promos, events, and campaigns in the remodeled title to keep the players engaged. Ongoing promos like UCL, Captains, Mystery Signings, and Icon Journey are well-known among the community, and EA Sports has now replaced the Rivals promo with Winter Wildcards.

Now, there are four different quests in total that players can complete to get lucrative rewards. This article will provide all the necessary information needed.

FC Mobile Winter Wildcards: How to do the quests

EA Sports has added multiple missions in each of the four Winter Wildcards quests in FC Mobile (Daily, Weekly, Quests, and Fresh Look) in which you can claim rewards like gems, player packs, and coins upon completion. Here is how you can complete them:

Daily quests

You have to log in and complete the daily quests to get approximately 20,000 coins, 150 gems, and two 70-88 OVR player packs. This is how you can claim them:

You have to win one match in Division Rivals to get 10,000 coins .

. You must complete one Skill Game or Match to claim 10, 000 coins .

. Acquire one Pack from the Store to get 50 gems .

. Score six goals in any mode to claim 50 gems .

. Watch two advertisements to get 50 gems .

. Complete all the Winter Wildcards daily quests to get two 70-88 OVR player packs.

Weekly quests

After completing the missions in this FC Mobile quest, you will get 120,000 coins, 300 gems, one 80-88 OVR player pack, and an 85-82 OVR Winter Wildcards player pack. Here is how to get them:

Complete 10 Winter Wildcards Daily Quests in a week to claim 100,000 coins .

. Score 50 goals in any mode to get 300 gems .

. Perform training five times to get an 80-88 OVR player pack and 20,000 coins .

and . Complete all Winter Wildcards Weekly Quests to claim 85-92 OVR Winter Wildcards player pack.

Winter Wildcards event quests

Completing these event quests can fetch 200,000 coins, 400 gems, player packs, and more. Here's how to do so:

Score 100 goals in any mode to claim 100,000 coins .

. Complete 80 assists in any mode to claim 200 gems .

. Score 15 headers in any mode to get 100,000 coins .

. Acquire 15 Winter Wildcards free packs or base packs to get an 80-85 OVR player pack .

. Claim 20 login rewards to claim 200 gems .

. Complete all the Winter Wildcards Quests to get a Winter Wildcards base pack, 91 OVR Universal Rank Player (URP) Mascherano, Throw Snowball Emote, and Premium Winter Wildcards Logo A.

Winter Fresh Look Quests

After completing all the previous quests, Winter Fresh Look will unlock in FC Mobile. You can get up to 2500 gems if you finish the missions written below:

Win five matches in Division Rivals to get 500 gems .

. Score 20 goals in any mode to claim 500 gems .

. Perform training once to get 500 gems .

. Complete all the Winter Fresh Look Quests to claim 1000 gems.

This concludes our guide to the steps to complete the different quests in the new Winter Wildcards event. Check out how to change skill moves in FC Mobile to stay ahead of your opponents.