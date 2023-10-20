How to change skill moves in FC Mobile?

FC Mobile launched on September 26, 2023, with several new features and gameplay mechanics. The developer, EA Sports, focused on implementing real-life gameplay features in their popular virtual football game. The previous installments of the title lacked the touch of realistic experience during initiating skill moves.

Authentic skill move sets have influenced gameplay due to the fine-tuning of movement and player traits of the footballers. Skill moves are now an essential strategic method to dismantle the opponents on the pitch. For that purpose, the dynamic nature of skill moves has also raised queries regarding the methods of changing them. This article will guide you to change skill moves in FC Mobile.

Steps to change skill moves in FC Mobile

In FC Mobile, you can choose up to four skill moves for your team. Footballers can equip the skill sets depending upon their skill move stars. Therefore, you must know the skill move stars of your players before changing the skill sets. High-rated footballers like Neymar and Zico can pull off four-star skills like Elastico and Rainbow on the field that will help you overcome defenders.

For changing the skill set of your team players, it is crucial to understand the role of the selected skill moves in your overall approach. After sorting the team strategy, follow these steps to change the skill moves of your players in FC Mobile:

Open FC Mobile

Tap on the Club button (present at the right corner beside the Play option)

(present at the right corner beside the Play option) After that, a window will appear featuring your starting XI and four options: My Team, Players, Exchange, and Locker Room. Select the My Team option.

option. Press the Team Editing option on the left corner of your screen underneath the Team Overview box.

option on the left corner of your screen underneath the Team Overview box. In the Team Editing window, tap on Skill Moves at the bottom of your screen.

at the bottom of your screen. A window will appear, including four skill moves. Select the skill move you want to swap and tap Change .

. Choose the suitable skill move according to your roster and press the Assign Skill Move button.

Best Skill Moves in FC Mobile

There are several skill moves in the title, but not all produce positive outcomes on the pitch. On that note, using effective skill moves can help you recover from troubling situations and catch your opponents off-guard. Therefore, these are the best skill moves to use in PvP matches:

Rainbow: Rainbow flick helps you to quickly move the ball forward and get past the pressing defenders on the pitch. It was instrumental in the previous installments as well.

Knock-off: You can use this skill move to create space in the flanks. It helps the wing-backs to overlap the opponent's defenders and create space.

Drag-back spin: This skill move is used by several veterans of the title. The quick dribbling with the ball helps you maintain the tempo of your attacking build-up while passing away the pressing defenders.

You can use change and add these skill moves to your arsenal to create more chances in the final third. Check out the best FC Mobile formations to use in head-to-head matches.