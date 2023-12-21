FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Chapter guide: Main Chapter, Master Road Chapter, and more

Following FIFA Mobile's rebranding, FC Mobile was introduced in the mobile gaming market earlier this year. Since then, EA Sports has added various promos to provide gamers worldwide with an enriched virtual football gaming experience. While the ongoing promos like Captains, UCL, Icon Journey, and Mystery Signings are already popular, the developers have replaced the Rivals promo with a new Winter Wildcards promo.

The new Winter Wildcards promo celebrates the winter season. This article acts as a guide for the Main and Master Road chapters added in the new promo.

Everything FC Mobile players need to know about the new Main and Master Road chapters in Winter Wildcards promo

EA Sports has added new Main and Master Road Chapters in the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards promo. These chapters contain missions and offer players stunning cards and items.

Main Chapter

Main Chapter in Winter Wildcards promo (Image via EA Sports)

Three gifts have been added in the Main chapter of FC Mobile Winter Wildcards. Here's a look at them:

Celebration Gift: Random 87-92 Winter Wildcards player and a Winter Wildcards Logo A

Christmas Eve Gift (Unlocks on Christmas Eve): 91 OVR CDM Universal Javier Mascherano and Emote

New Year Gift (Unlocks on January 1): Random 90 OVR Mixed player and an 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek

Players can also take part in the Daily Adventures, which contain skill games and matches. Here's an overview of them:

Skill Game 1-star: Dribble Gates - Winter Wildcards Token x5

Skill Game 2-star: Box Wall - Winter Wildcards Token x5

Match 1-star: Play against 83 OVR Athletico Madrid after 45 minutes with the scoreline 1-0

Moreover, two other missions are available in the Main chapter. Here's a look at them:

Skill Game 3-star: Dribble Collectables - Star Pass Credit x100

Match 3-star: Play against 83 OVR Manchester City after 45 minutes with the scoreline 0-1

In addition, players can get 50 gems daily by watching an advertisement video.

Master Road

Master Road Chapter in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

The Master Road chapter in FC Mobile acts as a map offering stunning cards and other items as rewards; a total of 20 tiles are added. Players can use the Winter Wildcards points from the Main chapter to progress in the Master Road chapter.

Gamers can also choose three milestone rewards once they complete multiple laps of the Master Road map. Here's a look at the milestone rewards:

Milestone Reward 1 - Complete three laps and choose a reward among the following:

88 OVR CM Saul

88 OVR RM Ito

81 OVR GK Dudek x2 and 2,000,000 Coins

Milestone Reward 1 - Complete six laps and choose a reward among the following:

90 OVR CB Skriniar

90 OVR ST Gimenez

91 OVR CDM Mascherano and 2,000,000 Coins

Milestone Reward 3 - Complete 12 laps and choose a reward among the following:

92 OVR LW Jota

92 OVR CDM Tchouameni

91 OVR CDM Mascherano x2 and 10,000,000 Coins

FC Mobile players who complete the abovementioned missions can also earn Star Pass points to help them progress further in the new Star Pass 4, enabling them to obtain great cards, Gems, FC Coins, and other items.