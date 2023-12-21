Winter Wildcards Exchange in FC Mobile: Available exchanges, how to exchange, and more

Staying true to its words, EA Sports introduced the Winter Wildcards promo in FC Mobile earlier today after the weekly reset, replacing the Rivals promo and bringing plenty of new cards (with boosted attributes), events, chapters, and more. However, the craze for the exchange event is unparalleled as millions of gamers were waiting to see new exchanges appear in the title.

This article guides the various exchanges in the Winter Wildcards promo, helping gamers learn about the requirements and the necessary steps to complete the exchanges.

Everything FC Mobile players need to know about the Winter Wildcards exchanges

Like the Rivals and Captains promos, the introduction of the Winter Wildcards has brought along some exclusive exchanges that will help players get stunning cards for free. Five exchanges have been added to the Winter Wildcards promo.

Snippet showing the available Winter Wildcards Exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the different exchanges added to FC Mobile Winter Wildcards promo:

5x Base Player 70-79 OVR

Exchange 1x 81+ OVR Winter Wildcards Player

5x Base Player 78-84 OVR (Mixed Version Player)

Exchange 1x 81+ OVR Winter Wildcards Player

Winter Wildcards Player 80-87 OVR

Exchange 4x 70+ OVR Attacker

Exchange 3x 70+ OVR Midfielder

Exchange 4x 70+ OVR Defender or Goalkeeper

Winter Wildcards Player 84-89 OVR

3x 80+ OVR Attacker

4x 80+ OVR Midfielder

4x 80+ OVR Defender or Goalkeeper

Winter Wildcards Player 88-91 OVR

4x 84+ OVR Attacker

4x 84+ OVR Midfielder

3x 84+ OVR Defender or Goalkeeper

Users should also remember that the required cards will have an increased demand and, in turn, high prices. Checking the price fluctuations can save them from spending plenty of FC coins.

Moreover, the cards obtained from the exchanges can be traded in the in-game Market, and gamers can earn a massive profit from selling them.

How can FC Mobile gamers exchange available player cards in the Winter Wildcards exchange?

As mentioned, the Winter Wildcards offers five lucrative exchanges.

Here's the guide you can follow to try out the new Winter Wildcards exchange:

Step 1: Log in to FC Mobile through your preferred social media account (Game Center/Play Games, Facebook, Apple ID, or Guest ID).

Step 2: Click on the Exchange tab and select the Winter Wildcards option.

Step 3: Choose your desired exchange.

Step 4: Check for the availability of the required footballers' cards in the My Players section. If unavailable, you can purchase the cards from the in-game market. You can check out other Live Events (Captains, Mystery Signings, Icon Journey, and UEFA Champions League) to obtain the required cards.

The exchanges will be live until the Winter Wildcards promo expires. Hence, gamers can take their time and carefully choose an exchange.