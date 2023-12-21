FC Mobile Star Pass 4: All rewards, price, and more

FC Mobile replaced FIFA Mobile with its launch on September 26, 2023. Since then, EA Sports has introduced various events, modes, and items to rejuvenate the gaming experience for fans. Among all these items, the craze for the Star Pass remains unmatched. The previous version of the pass was massively successful, but it has ended and has been replaced by the Star Pass 4.

The introduction of the Star Pass 4 has led to FC Mobile enthusiasts across the globe buzzing with excitement.

PSG Winger Ousmane Dembele's card is the main reward in EA FC Mobile's Star Pass 4

92 OVR Ousmane Dembele can be obtained from Star Pass 4 (Image via EA Sports)

Ousmane Dembele joined PSG in the summer of 2023 and has since played a major role in the team's attack. To celebrate his stint at the club, EA Sports has added his 92 OVR card to FC Mobile's Star Pass 4.

This card can increase the user's chance of emerging victorious in more Head-to-Head matches in the Division Rivals mode.

Snippet showing the ranked rewards of Star Pass 4 (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the ranked rewards available in the Star Pass 4 in FC Mobile:

Rank 1: Random 89-91 OVR Mixed version card

Random 89-91 OVR Mixed version card Rank 2, 8, 11, 14, 17, 23, 26: 3x Random 65+ OVR base players

3x Random 65+ OVR base players Rank 3, 9, 21, 27, 34, 46, and 58: 20k FC Coins

20k FC Coins Rank 4, 7, 18, 28, 32, 38, 52, and 59: Gems x200

Gems x200 Rank 5, 20, and 51: Random 85-92 OVR Mixed version card

Random 85-92 OVR Mixed version card Rank 6, 12, 19, 24, 31, 43, 48, and 54: Random FC Coins pull between 10k - 100k

Random FC Coins pull between 10k - 100k Rank 10: Premium Winter Wildcards Logo

Premium Winter Wildcards Logo Rank 13, 22, 29, 37, 49, and 57: 20x Pass Points

20x Pass Points Rank 15: Holiday Gift Kit

Holiday Gift Kit Rank 16, 25, 36, 45, and 55: FC Points x300

FC Points x300 Rank 26, 33, 39, 42, 44, 47, 53, and 56: 4x Random 65+ OVR base players

4x Random 65+ OVR base players Rank 30: 92 OVR ST Heung Min Son

92 OVR ST Heung Min Son Rank 35: 81 OVR Universal GK Jerzy Dudek

81 OVR Universal GK Jerzy Dudek Rank 40: Animated Vibe with Snow emote

Animated Vibe with Snow emote Rank 41: Flashback Xmas Kit

Flashback Xmas Kit Rank 50: 91 OVR Universal CDM Icon Javier Mascherano

91 OVR Universal CDM Icon Javier Mascherano Rank 56: 5x Random 65+ OVR base players

5x Random 65+ OVR base players Rank 60: 92 OVR RW Ousmane Dembele

Those unable to buy the Premium Star Pass 4, priced at ₹899 (or the equivalent in your currency) in FC Mobile, can still claim decent rewards from the free version.

However, it should be noted that these gamers will receive the normal variant logos. They will also get 300 Gems instead of 250 EA FC Points, as well as a Chill with Snow non-animated emote instead of a Vibe with Snow animated emote.

The best rewards in the free section are the White boots (rank 15), EA Sports Blue/White Ball 1 (rank 40), and the stadium unlock card (rank 35).

With so many rewards up for grabs, EA Sports will be hoping many new football enthusiasts sign in to the title.