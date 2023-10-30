Reverse 1999 Regulus build guide

Regulus is a beginner-friendly six-starred Star Afflatus character in the recently launched role-playing game Reverse 1999. She is a popular choice for new players due to her target re-rolling capabilities, having commendable single target DPS (Damage Per Second) potential, and dodging abilities. She can be utilized as DPS or Support, with her being a dominating figure in the former.

Her support abilities help the allies dodge non-Ultimate abilities and reduce Moxie from enemies. In light of that, she is currently sitting in the S-tier, and players have been looking for her best build to dominate the battlefield.

This article will explore the abilities, inheritances, and best Psychotubes of Regulus in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999: Regulus Skills breakdown

Treat for the ears: This is an active skill that targets a single enemy, dealing 200% mental damage at level one. At level two, it inflicts 300% mental damage, and 500% at level three.

Challenge for the eyes: This active skill targets two enemies, dealing 150% mental damage at levels one and two and 275% at level three. Additionally, it reduces enemy Moxie if both get critically hit.

Sleepless rave: This is the ultimate skill that targets all the enemies, dealing 300% mental damage and inflicting Riot and Roll status on your allies for one round.

Recommended Psychotubes for Regulus

Psychotubes are items that enhance ability power and grant additional perks to the Arcanists. Here are the recommended Psychotubes for the Star Afflatus character in Reverse 1999:

Thunderous Applause: When she strikes a single enemy with a critical hit, the critical damage gains by 32%.

Brave New World: After she casts the Ultimate skill, the incarnation effect increases by 20%.

His Bounden Duty: For every enemy defeat, her HP and attack damage increase by 60%.

An Afternoon Nap: When an active skill critically hits a single enemy, she gains 3% critical damage and stacks up to four times.

Inheritance guide for Regulus

Characters’ Inheritance or Insights are additional power grants in Reverse 1999. It refers to upgrading characters in the title, where skill powers increase according to the Insight level. Each Insight unlocks a unique passive ability used to defeat the enemies.

Here are the details surrounding Regulus’ Insight levels and materials required to upgrade her:

Insight I: The caster enters Restless Heart status at the end of the round, where they did not act.

Materials required: Sharpodonty, Page of Starlit Ascent, Magnesia Crystal, and Esoteric Bones.

Insight II: The critical rate increases by 15% when the caster enters the battlefield.

Materials required: Sharpodonty, Scroll of Starlit Ascent, Rough Silver Ingot, and Prophetic Bird.

Insight III: Once Restless Heart status is dispelled, the caster gains one Moxie. Additionally, the unlocked special effect at Insight III increases the critical rate by 50%, and excess of the same converts into critical damage.

Materials required: Sharpodonty, Time of Starlit Ascent, Platinum Ouija, and Mistilteinn.

That concludes our guide on Regulus’ Build in Reverse 1999. You can check out the latest tier list of the title to see the best characters in the meta.