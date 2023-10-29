Reverse 1999 A Knight build guide

A Knight is a six-star unit featured in the Reverse 1999 launch banner, Clang of Sword and Armor. Players can obtain it at a boosted drop rate using Unilog or Clear Drops. This DPS unit deals Reality Damage with a sword it regularly cleans with a Quetzal Handkerchief.

The character possesses Spirit Afflatus, which means it is weak and strong against Intellect-type enemies. Since one rarely encounters foes with Intellect Afflatus, he can fit into almost any team. Additionally, it possesses an impressive skillset that grants damage bonuses to allies and generates Moxie for self.

That said, this article provides a complete breakdown of A Knight’s skills, best Psychubes, and Insight materials.

Reverse 1999 A Knight Skills breakdown

A Knight's Skills and Ultimate in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the details of A Knight’s Reverse 1999 skills:

Justice: This skill targets a single enemy, dealing 150% Reality Damage at star levels one and two and 225% at three. Additionally, it generates one Moxie at one, two at two, and three at three-star level incantation in this turn-based title.

Glory: Glory deals mass attack to two foes, dealing the same amount of Reality Damage as Justice in each star level. Additionally, this skill helps A Knight generate one Moxie at two and two at three-star level incantation.

After AD 778: A Knight’s Ultimate skill unleashes mass attack on all opponents, dealing 400% Reality Damage. If the skill defeats any target, it grants one stack of Rousing Morale to all teammates. Rousing Morale enhances the damage bonus by 50%.

Best Psychubes recommendation for A Knight

Some of the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for A Knight. (Image via Bluepoch)

Psychubes are the equipment that enhances Arcanists’ overall stats and grants additional effects. Here are the best Psychubes options for A Knight and its impact at max level 5.

Brave New World: This is a 6-Star attack-type Psychube. After A Knight casts an Ultimate, the immediate incantation’s effect increases by 40%.

Hopscotch: This 6-Star attack-type Psychube increases the Ultimate’s effect by 8% up to 4 times.

His Bounden Duty: This 6-Star attack and heal-type Psychube increases A Knight’s HP and attack by 120% for every enemy it defeats.

The Footloose: This is a 5-star attack-type Psychube, which increases the damage by 16%. However, the target’s HP must be above 40%.

Out of the above Psychubes, A Knight can benefit the most from Hopscotch Psychubes. It is because of the A Knight’s ability to generate Moxie, which helps cast its Ultimate.

A Knight’s Insight guide

An in-game screenshot of A Knight Insight page. (Image via Bluepoch)

Insight is ascending characters past their max in-game level in this mobile gacha title. The maximum level players can upgrade a character in Reverse 1999 is 30. Upgrading past the cap requires performing Insight, which ranges from I to III. It also unlocks a passive called Inheritance, A Knight’s being Mercy.

Here are the details of Insight at each level and the materials required:

Insight I

Required Materials: Sharpodonty, Page of Plantal Vimen, Page of Beastly Thirst, Silver Ore, and Spell of Fortune

Effect: It increases damage dealt by 10% for every HP (up to 20%) lost by the enemy.

Insight II

Required Materials: Sharpodonty, Scroll of Plantal Vimen, Scroll of Beastly Thirst, Solidus, and Biting Box.

Effect: Damage taken reduces by 8% upon entering the battle.

Insight III

Required Materials: Sharpodonty, Tome of Plantal Vimen, Tome of Beastly Thirst, Incorrupt Monkeypaw, and Mistilteinn.

Effect: Penetration rate increases by 10% for every HP (up to 20%) lost by the enemy.

That concludes our guide on A Knight’s Build. Interested Timekeepers can check out our Reverse 1999 tier list to see where A Knight ranks in the current meta.