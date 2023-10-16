5 best turn-based RPG games for the Nintendo Switch

We saw the rise of turn-based RPGs in 2023 with the release of hit titles such as Baldur's Gate 3 and Sea of Stars. While most of these titles are available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, the Nintendo Switch did not fall short of great games from this genre.

The Switch features a massive collection of games, so it's no surprise that some of the finest turn-based RPGs can be found on this platform. Its portable and handheld format serves as the ideal way to immerse yourself in turn-based games. Here are five of the best turn-based RPGs on the Nintendo Switch.

Chained Echoes, Persona 5, and other best turn-based RPGs for Nintendo Switch

1) Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars is one of the newest turn-based RPGs in 2023 (Image via Sabotage)

Released in August 2023, Sea of Stars pays homage to classic Japanese RPGs from the past. Its story revolves around two extraordinary children named Valere and Zale, who possess Eclipse Magic gifts and set off on a quest to defeat an evil alchemist known as the Fleshmancer.

Its gameplay is enhanced by a rhythmic aspect reminiscent of Switch classics. The turn-based battles are seamless and evolve into various encounters as you progress through the game. You can use magical abilities and recharge through physical attacks, and use mana to increase the power of future attacks.

2) Undertale

Undertale is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch RPGs (Image via Toby Fox)

Undertale is one of the most successful turn-based RPGs out there, and RPG fans know why. The game is popular for its brilliant storytelling, featuring a clever and fresh plot that resonates deeply with players. The story revolves around a child who makes his way into a world of monsters, a place cut off from the human world by a powerful barrier.

The game features a diverse cast of characters and storylines, and you are tasked with making decisions that affect the outcome you get. Its plot is complemented by a superb musical score that adds emotional depth to the experience. It's a masterfully crafted experience that leaves a lasting impression on Nintendo Switch players.

3) Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal is a game for JRPG fans (Image via P Studio)

Persona 5 Royal has earned its place as one of the best turn-based RPGs for the Nintendo Switch, creatively blending Joker's everyday life with his role in the Phantom Thieves. The game boasts an exceptional soundtrack and a stylish user interface that come together to create a unique gaming experience.

Its gameplay is divided into two aspects: your normal life and your existence in the Metaverse. The charm of Persona 5 lies in the delicate balance between activities in both realms. Fans of the Persona or Shin Megami Tensei franchises will be familiar with the combat, which follows a classic turn-based system.

4) Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure

Trails to Azure is the sequel of Trails From Zero (Image via Nihon Falcom)

If you're a fan of the Legend of Heroes series, Trails to Azure is definitely a game to check out. The game continues the story of Trails From Zero, finally concluding the Crossbell story arc. Despite being a sequel, newcomers shouldn't be worried as the game provides a plot summary accessible from the main menu.

Trails To Azure has a richly detailed world with interesting lore woven into turn-based battles. The game also offers side-quests that provide extra rewards for those diligent enough to explore its vast world. Aside from its massive world, it also offers an amazing musical score and impressive gameplay, making it a solid pick if you're looking for your next Nintendo Switch game.

5) Chained Echoes

Chained Echoes is a one-man team turn-based RPG (Image via Chained Echoes)

Those who fancy RPGs that give off a strong classic vibe with 16-bit pixel art and a superb soundtrack should try Chained Echoes. The game's story takes place on the war-torn continent of Valandis, where three dominant kingdoms are in constant battle. Here, you will follow a group of characters from different fantasy races scattered across the continent.

The game's story is well-paced, with developments happening consistently. Each party member has their moments of character growth and time in the spotlight. In addition to the engaging story and tactical combat system, Chained Echoes offers various activities to explore.