5 indie games that were very successful

Indie games have come a long way in the last few years, with many becoming as popular as some of the biggest AAA titles. Indie developers are pushing the boundaries of what video games can be and are not afraid to take risks with their creativity. These developers work on meager budgets but still create games that are loved worldwide.

This article will look at five indie games that were critically acclaimed and very successful in sales.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft and 4 other indie games that defied expectations

5) Undertale

Undertale is a role-playing game that was almost entirely created by a singular person, Toby Fox. The game was released in 2015 and quickly gained a cult following. In Undertale, you play as a child who has fallen into the Underground, a world full of monsters. The indie game features a unique combat system where you can fight or spare your enemies, leading to multiple possible endings.

The title's success as an indie game can be attributed to its charming graphics, innovative gameplay mechanics, and emotional storytelling, which helped it pick up a massive fanbase. Undertale has sold over 3.5 million copies worldwide and has won multiple awards, including "Best Independent Game" at The Game Awards 2015.

4) Cuphead

Cuphead with its cartoonish graphics (Image via Studio MDHR)

Cuphead is a run-and-gun action game developed by Studio MDHR. Released in 2017, Cuphead was inspired by the cartoons of the 1930s and revolved around Cuphead and Mugman, two brothers who must fight their way through various levels and bosses to repay a debt to the devil.

Cuphead has some seriously challenging levels and is a very tough game to master. The art style and soundtrack of the game have further contributed to its success as one of the best indie games. Cuphead has sold over 6 million copies worldwide and has won multiple awards, including "Best Independent Game" at The Game Awards 2017.

3) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a farming simulation game developed by ConcernedApe. The game was released in 2016 and has grown into one of the best indie games. Stardew Valley puts you in charge of a farm, and you must do your best to restore it to its former glory.

The addictive gameplay, charming graphics, and relaxing atmosphere of Stardew Valley have made it a fan favorite. The game has sold over 10 million copies worldwide and has won multiple awards, including "Best Indie Game" at the Golden Joystick Awards 2017.

2) Among Us

Among Us is one of the biggest indie games of all time (Image via InnerSloth)

Among Us is a multiplayer, social deduction game developed by InnerSloth. The game was released in 2018 but gained massive popularity in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among Us is also the only free game on this list of indie games, which has further helped its growth. In the game, you play as a crewmate on a spaceship and must complete tasks to identify and eliminate any impostors among the crew.

Among Us's success can be attributed to its simple yet engaging gameplay, unique concept, and popularity on streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube. The game has been downloaded over 500 million times worldwide and has won multiple awards, including "Best Mobile Game" at The Game Awards 2020.

1) Minecraft

Mangrove hut in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft is, without a doubt, the biggest indie game of all time and also has a claim to be the biggest game in general due to its impact on the gaming world for years. Minecraft's endless possibilities and community-made content led to its continued success as an indie game.

Online servers, constant updates, and its ability to run on low-end PCs, consoles, and mobile phones have kept the game relevant. The game has sold over 200 million copies worldwide and is still one of the biggest games on the YouTube and Twitch charts almost 12 years after its release.

