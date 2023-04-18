Top 5 social deduction games to play in 2023

Social deduction games have seen a considerable rise in interest due to the popularity of Among Us. Aside from usually having great gameplay mechanics, these games offer fun ways to test your critical thinking skills and outmaneuver your friends through clever strategies. They challenge you to read social cues, deceive your opponents, and work together to achieve goals.

Whether you are playing with your friends or random people, social deduction games always offer a unique and engaging experience. We look at five such alternatives that you can consider.

Social deduction games similar to Among Us you can check out in 2023

5) Deceit

Deceit is a multiplayer first-person shooter game that offers a great blend of action and horror and tests your social education skills as well as your aim. You can play the game with up to nine people, among which two have been infected. It is the job of the remaining members to work together to try and escape whilst figuring out who is working against them.

Deceit has a sequel lined up for release within a year, so it is the perfect time to get into it. The game is available to download for free on Steam

4) Betrayal.io

Betrayal can be played with 6-12 players (Image via End Game Interactive Inc)

Betrayal is a web browser game that takes heavy influence from games such as Among Us and Mafia to bring the social deduction element to it. Similar to Among Us, you can play Betrayal.io on your PC as well as your phone.

It is a 6-12 person game where you either play as a crewmate or a secret saboteur called a “betrayer." The objective of the betrayer is to sabotage operations while crewmates try to complete their task without being killed.

Betrayal.io is a free-to-play social deduction game and can be played on Android and iOS platforms along with any device with a web browser.

3) Dread Hunger

Beautiful visuals in Dread Hunger (Image via Dread Hunger Team)

Released in 2022, Dread Hunger is a social deduction game of survival and betrayal. It is a survival game mixed with elements of social deduction and horror, and is a must-try for fans of any of these genres.

With a crew of eight members, you embark on a deadly voyage on a ship where your survival skills are put to the test. You will also have to deal with the Thralls, who are two crew members out to sabotage the entire mission.

Dread Hunger has a massive playerbase and is considered by many as one of the best social deduction games released in the past few years.

2) Unfortunate Spacemen

The best way to describe Unfortunate Spacemen is as an arcadey first-person-shooter version of Among Us. As a player, you assume the role of a spaceman working alongside your crewmates to complete various tasks and missions. However, there's a catch; one or more players are secretly aliens, trying to kill off the spacemen and take over the ship.

The game is filled with suspense and intrigue, as players must work together to identify the aliens and vote them off before it's too late. The game was released back in 2016, way before Among Us, and still holds up to this day as one of the best social deduction games.

Unfortunate Spacemen is free to play on Steam and can be played on most low-end PCs or laptops.

1) First Class Trouble

First Class Trouble is one of the newest multiplayer social deduction games. Set in a beautiful, futuristic world, the game puts you and your friends in a spaceship. You play as a high-ranking person, enjoying all the perks of being a first-class passenger. But soon, you realize that the ship's AI has malfunctioned and that killer robots disguised as humans are trying to kill everyone on board.

You must team up with your passengers to identify and eliminate the robots before they take over the ship. With communication points, unique character abilities, and a variety of game modes to choose from, First Class Trouble is one of the newest and best social deduction games and is available on PlayStation and PC, via the Epic Games Store.

