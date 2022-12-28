5 games for low-end devices in 2023

Low-end devices are typically devices with basic features and functionality that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, such as checking emails, playing music, and browsing the internet. They can also be used for watching movies and playing games, but their performance is limited due to their lack of power.

Although currently, most games require a decent processor, graphics card, and RAM to even barely run at satisfactory frame rates. Some games run very well with very low requirements.

Low-end devices can run some amazing games

1) Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto IV is a popular action-adventure video game developed and published by Rockstar Games. The game takes place in Liberty City, where players take on the role of Niko Bellic, who is looking for the American Dream.

The game follows Niko's adventure as he attempts to make his way through the city, engaging in criminal activities such as stealing, bank robberies, assassinations, and more.

The game features an open-world environment and allows the player to freely roam the city. Players can complete missions to progress through the story, explore and participate in activities like bowling.

2) Borderlands 2

Borderlands 2 is a first-person shooter co-op video game developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games. Borderlands 2 follows the story of four new Vault Hunters fighting to free Pandora from the corrupt Hyperion Corporation under Handsome Jack.

The game features six playable characters, two of which can be unlocked after purchasing DLCs, each with unique skills and abilities. The game features a variety of weapons and equipment to customize their characters and fight against enemies. The game contains a lot of side quests and missions, as well as a large open world for exploration.

Players may also opt for The Handsome Collection, which comes with Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre Sequel and contains around 50 DLCs from both games. A low-end device that is a few years old will be able to run this amazing co-op masterpiece.

3) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a farming simulation video game developed and published by ConcernedApe. The game follows the story of a character who wants to escape from the city's hustle and take over their grandfather's dilapidated farm in Stardew Valley.

Players can farm, raise livestock, craft items, mine for ore, engage in social activities, and much more. The game has an open-ended design, pixel art style, and a relaxing atmosphere.

4) Cuphead

Cuphead is a 2D run-and-gun video game developed and published by StudioMDHR Entertainment. It is set in the 1930s cartoon world of Inkwell Isles and follows the adventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman.

The game contains a series of boss fights and levels, with the primary objective being to defeat bosses to progress through the game. Cuphead also includes a parry system and special moves to counter enemy attacks.

The game also features multiple Super Arts, a form of ultimate which makes it easier to defeat the bosses. Cuphead is considered one of the most difficult video games of the last decade and is known for its highly challenging and punishing gameplay.

5) Dishonored

Dishonored is a first-person action video game developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda. The game is set in the fictional city of Dunwall, an industrial whaling city where advanced technologies and otherworldly forces coexist.

The game follows the story of Corvo Attano, the Empress of Dunwall's once-trusted bodyguard, who has been falsely accused of her murder and is forced to become an assassin to seek revenge.

The game is based on stealth, combat, and exploration. Players can play stealthily or aggressively and combine both approaches to complete the objectives. The game also features a variety of supernatural powers to use, such as the ability to see through walls, possess animals, bend time, and much more.

Any device that has been marked as low-end by today's standards should easily be able to run this wonderful game.

The games mentioned above can be run on any low-end device built over the last ten years. Owning a budget, the low-end device should not stop players from having fun in some high-value and enjoyable games.

