Rockstar seemingly teases GTA 6 with their new font styles

GTA fans were hopeful that Rockstar Games would officially release something related to GTA 6 this year.

Unfortunately, even after the significant GTA 6 leak in September of this year, Rockstar Games still needs to release a teaser for this upcoming game.

However, one thing is confirmed, they are working on a new GTA game. This was enough for fans to start their investigation for Easter eggs and clues they could find in whatever Rockstar Games releases.

Recently, a GTA fan on Twitter released an image comparing fonts from the original GTA 3 and GTA Vice City to the remastered versions of the same games and found some interesting discoveries.

GTA 6 may introduce new fonts that have never been seen before

mnm345 @mnm345x Could Rockstar possibly revealed us a GTA6 font? Could Rockstar possibly revealed us a GTA6 font? https://t.co/HRwM5C907n

In the tweet above, Grand Theft Auto fans can see that Twitter user mnm345x has highlighted the fact that the font used to showcase the name of the location players visited in the original Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

The greeting card for Francis International Airport from Grand Theft Auto 3 differs from the font used in the Definitive Edition of these two games released in 2021.

This is a very minute detail that almost most players will miss, so for mnm345x to find this out is pretty impressive. This may or may not be a sign that Rockstar Games will use this new font for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

However, there is a high possibility of this happening, as it's been a while since a new GTA game has come and had a new font that makes sense, as all of the older fonts have become outdated.

Furthermore, using fonts as an easter egg may be minute enough for Rockstar Games to hide for the next game. But if this is true, it is the perfect way to tease Grand Theft Auto 6 without showing anything substantial.

Rockstar Universe @RStarUniverse @mnm345x It seems there are lots of teases so far, lot we haven’t even really noticed. @mnm345x It seems there are lots of teases so far, lot we haven’t even really noticed.

Popular Rockstar Games informer Rockstar Universe also commented on this find. They expressed the idea that there might be many other small easter eggs currently in many of Rockstar Games' recent releases that may be hiding Grand Theft Auto 6's references that players still have not noticed yet.

Again, nothing of this sort has been confirmed yet. However, this is not a far-fetched theory as Rockstar Games is known for hiding very hard-to-find easter eggs that take years to be discovered, so hiding easter eggs for Grand Theft Auto 6 in places no one pays attention to can be a logical thing to do from their end.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Happy Holidays from Rockstar Games Happy Holidays from Rockstar Games https://t.co/JKQUEoip3i

Many of the Grand Theft Auto fan's attention has been diverted toward the previous post by Rockstar Games in which they shared a lovely Christmas tree gif.

Just like what happened with the font theory, several fans have started hunting for Grand Theft Auto 6 Easter eggs in this post. Fans have even found things that may be true, such as a helicopter from Vice City and a razor featured on one of Grand Theft Auto Vice City's loading screens.

Thus, it is safe to say that even if Rockstar Games hide such Easter eggs, Grand Theft Auto fans will be able to find them quickly.

