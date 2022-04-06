10 best GTA Online Easter Eggs (2022)

GTA Online and Easter Eggs go together like peanut butter and jelly at this point.

Rockstar Games loves to include fun little secrets into their games. GTA Online is no exception, given how many references are sprinkled throughout. Some of them are fairly obvious, while others are more subtle.

Even in 2022, players can check out plenty of Easter Eggs in GTA Online. This article will go over some of the more noteworthy ones. Expect to see a lot from the Contract DLC, the most recent episodic update for the game.

The best Easter Eggs in GTA Online for 2022

10) Snowman inside a warehouse

Most snowmen tend to melt outside of the winter season. However, GTA Online has a peculiar one located in a La Mesa warehouse. There is a giant snowman right behind a wooden panel door.

Normally, players cannot access that particular room. All they can really do is watch the snowman from the outside.

9) Character Creator has a few cameos

GTA Online lets players create their protagonist via Character Creator. Interestingly, some past characters have made a cameo appearance in this mode. Players can pick any of the following characters as their parents:

Claude (GTA 3)

(GTA 3) Misty (GTA 3)

(GTA 3) Niko Bellic (GTA 4)

(GTA 4) John Marston (Red Dead Redemption)

Their models can also be found in the in-game files. It's a neat callback to previous games, even ones that aren't GTA.

8) Red Dead Redemption weapons

Speaking of Red Dead Redemption, GTA Online has an event regarding a secret revolver treasure hunt. There are 20 random locations, but only three need to be visited for this event.

Upon successful completion, GTA Online players will receive a special Double-Action Revolver. This weapon is featured in Red Dead Redemption 2, along with its online counterpart. Players will also get $250,000 for their troubles.

This is a particularly easy mission, so most players can pull it off.

7) UFOs can be found in secret places

UFOs seem to be a regular occurrence in GTA Online, particularly during seasonal Halloween events. GTA 5 also contained several references to alien life.

With that said, some UFOs can also be found on the map itself. For example, an underwater UFO can be found north of the map, but it requires a submarine to get there. GTA Online players can get a free Kraken if they have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.

6) Loch Ness Monster in Cayo Perico

GTA Online players can search high and low for the Loch Ness Monster in Cayo Perico. The mythical creature was referenced in earlier prep missions, but didn't make a physical appearance until the heist finale.

Players can find it from afar when they are escaping the island via a boat. However, they cannot get too close or it will disappear.

5) Franklin marries Tanisha

Back in GTA 5, Tanisha broke up with Franklin because of his gangster lifestyle. It didn't last very long, considering they were married by the events of the Contract DLC. Several references can be found in GTA Online.

For starters, Tanisha has a red Astron parked in Franklin's driveway. It also has a license plate that reads out her name. The backyard also has a children's playset, which indicates that Franklin now has kids. Last but not least, the Clintons have their names engraved on a wooden plaque outside the house.

4) Lamar delivers several callbacks to GTA 5

The Contract DLC is basically a love letter to GTA 5 fans.

During the Short Trip missions, Lamar still brings up his resentment over Franklin becoming "Employee of the Month." This is a reference to the GTA 5 mission Repossession. Simeon Yetarian bestowed Franklin with this prestigious title after he did his dirty work, much to Lamar's chagrin.

It just doesn't stop there in GTA Online. Lamar roasted Franklin once again, right at the end of the Fire It Up mission. Neither of these characters have lost a step since the events of GTA 5.

3) Trevor is still alive and well

The Contract DLC makes a subtle reference to Trevor Philips inside the Agency. A security guard may randomly bring up how Trevor came by earlier. Here is what he had to say about the situation:

"Hey, this crazy dude swung by earlier, dressed like a hobo. Like really on edge, he swore him and Mr. Clinton used to work together. Got really angry when I said he wasn't available."

At the very least, Trevor hasn't gotten himself buried underground yet. He's proven himself to be very resilient, no matter how many dangerous situations he gets himself into.

2) Michael is a movie producer now

GTA Online also revealed what has happened to Michael since the events of 2013. There is a VIP Contract mission called Par Course, which involves chasing down some NPCs in a golf cart.

At some point, Franklin and the player will drive through Richards Majestic Studios. He will say the following line when prompted:

"Man, sh*t, I know one of the producers around here. I hope his a** ain't at work today..."

It turns out that Michael's fate is a very fitting one. He was always heavily involved in this line of work. It's nice to see that his work with Solomon Richards has paid off.

1) You Own Los Santos

The above Reddit post from u/killazspain perfectly describes Franklin's journey. Back in 2013, there was a framed picture on his wall that stated the following:

"Los Santos Owns You"

Back then, he was still living with his aunt in a small house. He was also trying to make a name for himself in GTA 5, but to no avail.

Several years later in GTA Online, Franklin climbed the criminal ladder and ran a Celebrity Solutions Agency. During the Contract DLC, it was revealed that he took his old picture and rewrote the entire message:

"You Own Los Santos"

It's quite a satisfying experience, considering everything he's been through. Franklin has finally made it big in Los Santos.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

