The perfectly hidden GTA 5 teaser in Red Dead Redemption that most players missed

Rockstar Games is known for hiding references among their series and even across them, as witnessed in Red Dead Redemption with GTA 5.

Easter Eggs are usually spotted by eagle-eyed gamers before most players can even finish the game. Some Easter Eggs can stay hidden for years after a game releases, however.

It seems that a teaser for GTA 5 appeared in Red Dead Redemption that went completely missed for some time. If you noticed this, why didn't you share it with the world?

Red Dead Redemption has teaser for GTA 5

Red Dead Redemption was a change of pace for Rockstar Games. A return to the Wild West saw players put thousands of hours into the gunslinging, horse riding, cowboy-filled game.

The game is over a decade old at this point. It released on May 18, 2010 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. John Marston has been an iconic character ever since that day.

Still, over 10 years later, players are discovering new things within it. GTA 5 was released a couple of years later on September 13, 2013. It changed gaming and has been released on every console generation since.

YouTuber Strange Man combed through Red Dead Redemption once again recently and discovered a teaser for the then unreleased GTA 5 hidden right under our noses.

The video starts off by showing a stranger named Sam Odess located in New Austin. The NPC sits against a rock, playing the harmonica, to deliver missions to Red Dead Redemption players.

Strange Man shows those missions and eventually comes to a point where he realizes a resemblance between this Sam and Sam Houser, the President of Rockstar Games.

That is where the teaser begins. Sam Odessa wanted to get to California, to see the ocean as he says. Los Santos, in California, is the setting we know and love from GTA 5.

Sam calls John Marston "Mr. Mansion," which could be a reference to Michael's mansion in GTA 5. The video then goes into detail describing Sam Odessa's family, with each generation representing a different Rockstar Games title.

After watching the video, it is too perfect to be a coincidence. Rockstar Games had to have put this nod to GTA 5 releasing just over two years later. It makes plenty of sense.

