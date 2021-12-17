Lamar roasts Franklin once again in the new GTA Online update

GTA Online players will be happy to learn that Lamar roasts Franklin once again.

For the first time in GTA Online, players can take control of Franklin and Lamar in a series of missions. Lamar is still up to his usual self as he brings Franklin along for the ride. The comedic duo are still as entertaining as they ever were. Rockstar made sure their fans would enjoy this content update.

GTA 5 players may also remember the famous scene where Lamar roasts Franklin. It has gone viral several times in the past few years, largely thanks to Lamar's performance. Rockstar has recognized its memetic legacy, which is why they reference it in GTA Online.

GTA Online's The Contract has Lamar roast Franklin for old time's sake

The scene above has been parodied several times already, whether it's by GTA 5 fans or the main actors for Lamar and Franklin. GTA Online has brought attention to it again in their latest content update.

Here is the scene in question

b͎i͎i͎g͎w͎e͎s͎ @sewgiib They remade the Lamar Roasts Franklin scene in the new GTA update 💀🐐 They remade the Lamar Roasts Franklin scene in the new GTA update 💀🐐 https://t.co/nCdFCGUmGA

Keep in mind that players must complete the VIP Contracts for the Agency. This will allow them to control Franklin and Lamar for the Short Trip missions. Fire It Up is the second one in the series, so here's what happens when it's completed.

Franklin and Lamar will drive back to 3671 Whispymound Drive, where the former still resides. It's been revealed that he now has a family since he's married to Tanisha. When Lamar asks if he can go inside, Franklin straight up refuses.

History repeats itself, as Lamar roasts Franklin yet again. The GTA Online version is still just as vulgar as the GTA 5 counterpart. They both share the same basic structure, along with the same result. Franklin is roasted so badly, he sprays himself with deodorant before he goes back inside.

Rockstar fully acknowledges the meme

GTA News @GTAOnlineRDC I wonder if in the next update, we'll get a reference to the Lamar roasting Franklin videos that were huge earlier this year. I wonder if in the next update, we'll get a reference to the Lamar roasting Franklin videos that were huge earlier this year. https://t.co/IvAsQOpzTc

Lamar roasting Franklin was a memorable scene in GTA 5. It was completely over the top, which is exactly why some fans love Lamar's antics.

The company is clearly aware of how much attention it got over the last few years. Some GTA Online fans wondered if it would be referenced in the new update. It would seem like a missed opportunity if it wasn't acknowledged.

Thankfully, Rockstar decided to show some love for GTA 5 fans. Lamar did not disappoint with his latest roast of Franklin.

The Contract missions are pure fan service

Rockstar made it their mission to reward GTA 5 players. The new update for GTA Online is everything they can ask for. Franklin and Lamar are fully playable in a few missions. They also provide memorable dialog and fun gameplay, which takes players back to the good old days.

Beyond the infamous roasting scene, there are several callbacks to GTA 5. Franklin mentioned how he once took care of the FIB a long time ago. GTA Online pays respect to its fanbase here, with is a welcome change from recent events.

Rockstar hasn't been on good terms with its fanbase for a while, considering the GTA Trilogy and recent litigation. At the very least, The Contract is pure fan service at its finest.

