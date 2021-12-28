Who did Franklin marry in GTA Online?

With Franklin's return to GTA Online, some players may be surprised to learn he got married.

It's not often that a GTA protagonist ties the knot, and Franklin now joins his old partner Michael as one of the few lead characters to have children. GTA Online confirmed this in a few of the Short Trip missions. Players can only access these once they complete the VIP Contract for Dr. Dre.

Rockstar has since revealed that Franklin got back together with Tanisha Jackson, a character from the original GTA 5. It's a really good callback in an update with several of them. At the very least, it's nice to see that Franklin settled down once and for all.

Here is a look at who Franklin married in GTA Online

Franklin barely has time for himself these days, let alone his children. GTA Online confirms his marriage through a series of small references. Here's a look at how players found out for themselves.

Franklin got back with his old fling Tanisha

The Legit DMD @TheLegitESTBOSS The best part about the GTA V DLC is finding out that Franklin and Tanisha got married. The best part about the GTA V DLC is finding out that Franklin and Tanisha got married. https://t.co/ZErfG1eEPw

GTA Online players noticed that a red Astron can be found outside of Franklin's old mansion. The license plate reads TAN1SHA, which confirms that she is living there. Furthermore, she is mentioned in random dialogue by an Agency security guard.

One of the Short Trip missions has Lamar roast Franklin once again. Players may notice that the front door has a wooden plate with "The Clintons" on it. The mansion also has a children's playset in the back area. It's fairly obvious that Franklin is not only married, but also has children with Tanisha.

Keep in mind that Tanisha herself never physically appears in GTA Online. Nonetheless, she seems to be happily married to Franklin. It's quite the turn of events, given how GTA 5 ended with Tanisha dumping him.

Who is Tanisha?

Brandon Cade @RexWolfen @GTAonlineNews I’d like to think that sometime after the story of GTA V, Tanisha noticed a positive change in Franklin’s behavior. He went from a gangster to a good kid, just like Michael taught him. It’s a happy ending. @GTAonlineNews I’d like to think that sometime after the story of GTA V, Tanisha noticed a positive change in Franklin’s behavior. He went from a gangster to a good kid, just like Michael taught him. It’s a happy ending.

Tanisha Jackson was a supporting character in GTA 5. She was Franklin's former girlfriend and eventually left him due to his gangster lifestyle. By the end of the game, Tanisha marries a wealthy doctor. However, it appears that the marriage was short lived.

Tanisha is also very hypocritical, given her double standards with Franklin. She criticizes him for acting with reckless abandon, but asks him to save Lamar from a gang hideout. Some GTA Online players may be unhappy with the fact that Franklin still married her, despite her obvious faults.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish