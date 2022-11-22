When can players expect GTA Online's annual Christmas Snow update?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's annual snow update will begin in the coming days, with the December update bringing GTA$ rewards, rare outfits, and many other unlockables and free weapons. This is also when the whole of Los Santos gets covered in snow, adding to the feel of winter in the game.

Ever since the game was released back in 2013, Rockstar Games has celebrated Christmas by bringing a holiday mood in-game complete with snow and gifts. This year will be no different as we wait for new car releases and many other items. This article explores the rumors going around about the snow update release date.

GTA Online Winter update: When is the Holiday update expected to arrive?

Gamers waiting to play GTA Online in the snow won't have to wait much longer as the Christmas update will be released in the next few weeks. Last year, Rockstar Games was added on December 23, which is generally a tradition since the snow update starts a few days before Christmas and is taken down soon after.

Rockstar Games has not officially announced a release date for this year's annual Christmas update. The event, which fills the entire Los Santos with snow every year just before Christmas, is something players have been looking forward to since the very first event in 2014.

The event usually begins just before Christmas and either goes on until the first week of January. At times, it returns just in time for New Year's Eve. Players love driving around slippery, snowy roads and tracks, and assaulting NPCs with snowballs.

There are also new cars, weapons, seasonal freebies, and limited-time clothing that players can avail from Rockstar Games as part of the update. Players can also get additional rewards for logging in and playing every day through the festive season update, which has previously included a Fireworks Launcher.

Festive season freebies that players received in 2021

Going by the last few years, one can expect the update to release on December 22 this year, which will line up perfectly with the weekly updates that come out every Thursday all year round. Weekly updates are known to bring new vehicles and discounts, including additional updates next month.

Last year, players received a free Gallivanter Baller ST. The car is a successor to the classic Baller, and players were able to claim it for free from the Legendary Motorsport website. The vehicle also included an exclusive holiday livery.

Players who logged in every day through the update last year also received an additional festive livery for the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, named Santa's New Sled, which was an unreleased car at the time.

Freebies players received last year include:

Clownfish Mask Red Festive Tee

Firework Launcher

20 x Firework Rockets

Full Snacks & Armor

25 x Sticky Bombs

25 x Grenades

5 x Proximity Mines

Players who logged in regularly received the following:

Yogarishima & Fukaru Liveries for Banshee

Baseball Bat Tee

Santa's New Sled Livery for Comet S2 Cabrio

Festive Stripes Livery for Baller ST

GTA 6 reveal?

Fans are also hoping to get a glimpse or an update/announcement of the next title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, along with this year's final update of the year. Players are expecting one last DLC to be released in December, which could unveil a number of new features and vehicles.

Players have been waiting to hear about the next title in the franchise for quite some time now, even more so as GTA 5 turns a decade old next year.

