Why did Rockstar take down Lil Durk's GTA RP server?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise owner Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive recently tweeted about Roleplay (RP) servers, leaving players scratching their heads on whether or not the RP servers will be completely banned. Take-Two Interactive recently updated its support page explaining its new policy on RP servers.

The company pointed out that action will be taken on RP servers that violate the company's Intellectual Property (IP) policies. Following this, they requested that Lil Durk's GTA RP server be taken offline. This article highlights Take-Two Interactive's decision in detail.

Lil Durk's GTA RP server will go down to be reviewed by Take-Two and Rockstar Games

Earlier today, Lil Durk took to Twitter to formally announce that they have been served a legal notice by Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games Inc to take down their RP server, Trenches. They said that they would comply with the demands and would work with the two companies to find an amicable solution.

It has only been a couple of months since the Trenches RP server was launched; September 4 to be precise. The servers have already gone down at the time of writing this article, and will now be reviewed by Take-Two and Rockstar Games before they go back online.

Rockstar Games will ban RP servers violating the company's policies

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport We have updated our policy on mods to cover roleplay (RP) servers: support.rockstargames.com/articles/11374… We have updated our policy on mods to cover roleplay (RP) servers: support.rockstargames.com/articles/11374…

Rockstar Games will continue to ban RP servers that the company finds to be violating its policies in the coming days. Under the support page of Rockstar Games' official website, a FAQ mentions five pointers to clearly explain the new policy:

Misusing official trademarks of Rockstar Games or any in-game intellectual property,

Any exploitation or importation of intellectual property, including names of real-world brands, names of characters, official trademarks, official music, or other Rockstar IP,

Any commercial exploitation, including the micro-transactions of “loot boxes” for real-world money or any in-game equivalent, selling in-game currencies, any form of revenue generation via corporate sponsorships or the use of crypto assets or cryptocurrencies, for example, NFTs, or any in-game integrations,

Creation of new stories, missions, heists, games, or adding maps,

Interfering with Rockstar Games' official online services or multiplayer mode, including both GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

GTA RP players have recently noticed an increase in micro-transactions of cryptocurrency from certain servers involved in trading NFTs, for example, and that Rockstar Games never approved of. Rockstar had to take a stance against such violators as a means of protecting its IP policies.

NFTs could be the reason for Lil Durk's RP server being taken down

Exceed will release a "Trenches All-Access Pass" which is an NFT with exclusive access to a custom GTA RP server. The NFT includes a Loot Box.



So Take-Two is making moves. Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport We have updated our policy on mods to cover roleplay (RP) servers: support.rockstargames.com/articles/11374… We have updated our policy on mods to cover roleplay (RP) servers: support.rockstargames.com/articles/11374… Context: Lil Durk partnered with Exceed Talent Capital almost a month ago to offer an "IPO" for his music.Exceed will release a "Trenches All-Access Pass" which is an NFT with exclusive access to a custom GTA RP server. The NFT includes a Loot Box.So Take-Two is making moves. twitter.com/RockstarSuppor… Context: Lil Durk partnered with Exceed Talent Capital almost a month ago to offer an "IPO" for his music.Exceed will release a "Trenches All-Access Pass" which is an NFT with exclusive access to a custom GTA RP server. The NFT includes a Loot Box.So Take-Two is making moves. twitter.com/RockstarSuppor…

Popular GTA News tweeter, TezFunz2, had mentioned Lil Durk partnering with Exceed Talent Capital for the release of an All-Access Pass, an NFT giving players access to a custom GTA RP server, including a Loot Box.

Although Rockstar Games takes no responsibility for what goes on within the RP servers, the in-game elements are owned by the company. Steps taken to ban the Trenches RP server were expected, following updated policies that clearly mentioned the cause and effect.

Fan reactions to Lil Durk's RP server going down

Fans have been posting mixed reactions to the news about Trenches' RP server going down. While some shared their guesses on which RP server could be next to go down, others did not take the news too well.

Fans who invested a lot of time in the short period the RP server was online now hope things get resolved and the server goes up again without any more copyright hits coming their way.

SHUT OUT to all Trenches staff, developers, designers, community members, discord members, moderators, support staff, and to my OTF Gang.

I hope this gets figured out..

ON BRO @TrenchesRP Right when we start getting OTF Gang established.. Man ngl, this one hitting a nerve..SHUT OUT to all Trenches staff, developers, designers, community members, discord members, moderators, support staff, and to my OTF Gang.I hope this gets figured out.. #otfgang4L ON BRO @TrenchesRP Right when we start getting OTF Gang established.. Man ngl, this one hitting a nerve.. SHUT OUT to all Trenches staff, developers, designers, community members, discord members, moderators, support staff, and to my OTF Gang.I hope this gets figured out..#otfgang4L ON BRO 👑 https://t.co/LGBWoeGFYn

