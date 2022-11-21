Who is Agatha Baker in GTA Online and what kind of missions does she provide?

GTA Online has a lot of different characters with whom players can interact at different times. Each character plays a unique role as they each provide various missions as players progress in the game.

Agatha Baker is one of the main characters that has been added to the game since The Diamond Casino & Resort update in 2019. She is the manager of the Casino and plays an important part in the casino story missions. With that being said, let’s learn everything about the character and her role in GTA Online.

A brief about Agatha Baker in GTA Online – Biography, Personality, Missions, & more

Starting with her biography, Agatha Baker appears to have an MBA degree. She is considered the kind of person who is very serious about her job. She always maintains professional behavior when dealing with different associates. She is also found to be blunt and sometimes insulting.

During the mission “Casino – Strong Arm Tactics”, she doesn’t display any signs of intimidation when confronting the Duggans. She also appears not to like violent activities and shows signs of disgust when players are tasked with eliminating people. However, at the same time, she also appears to call the killing of a critical reporter ‘amazing’ during the mission “Fake News.”

Talking about her personality, she is purely a businesswoman who attempts to keep herself away from criminal activities as much as possible or tries not to be associated with them. After the events of the buyout with the Texans, she seems to have become more appreciative and tolerant of such activities.

Six Casino story missions are given directly by Agatha Baker in GTA Online. Once players purchase a Master Penthouse, players need to go to the Management area AB inside The Diamond Casino & Resort and meet Ms. Baker to get started with the missions.

Here is the complete list of missions given by the characters to players in the game:

Casino – Loose Cheng

Casino – House Keeping

Casino – Strong Arm Tactics

Casino – Play to Win

Casino – Bad Beat

Casino – Cashing Out

Players can also take on several Casino Work freemode missions by becoming the CEO/VIP of an Organization or MC President. They just need to call Ms. Baker from the Contacts and “Request Work.” A total of 13 missions are given by Agatha Baker to the players in random order and it does not require additional players to start them.

Here’s a complete list of Casino Work freemode missions available in GTA Online:

Bargaining Chips

Best Laid Plans

Department of Défense

Fake News

High Rollin’

Judgment Call

Lost in Transit

One Armed Bandits

Recovery Time

Safe Bet

Severance

Undisclosed Cargo

When the Chips are Down

There are also three secret missions given by Agatha Baker which can only be started after meeting certain conditions:

Damage Control – Can be triggered after drinking MacBeth whisky at the casino’s bar

Can be triggered after drinking MacBeth whisky at the casino’s bar Under the Influence – Can be triggered after being drunk and calling Ms. Baker while walking outside

Can be triggered after being drunk and calling Ms. Baker while walking outside Tour de Force – Completing all story missions, 1- real-life hours must have passed after the completion of another Casino Work mission, players must be inside the casino, Penthouse Garage, or Master Penthouse, and must be a VIP/CEO/MC President; they must not have refused any Casino Work mission given by Agatha Baker by this point

If players haven’t tried any of the Casino Work missions yet, they should do it to understand more about the character and how she runs things in GTA Online.

