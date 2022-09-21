Take-Two Interactive reportedly suffers another major cyber attack after GTA 6 leaks as players receive malicious link

Take-Two Interactive couldn't catch a break following the GTA 6 leaks a few days back. The gaming giant has suffered a second breach in a row, with this one expanding to 2K support, creating significant problems for the users.

The earlier leaks of GTA 6 took place after nearly 90 clips surfaced all over social media. It was the result of a cyber attack as an unnamed hacker(s) compromised Rockstar Games and stole some vital information about the upcoming project.

The storm hasn't passed as a second issue has cropped up, and this one could be far more serious. While it might not have targeted a single game, many users could be potentially at risk based on what has happened.

Both Rockstar Games and 2K are among several subsidiaries owned by Take-Two Interactive. The company is ending two cyber-attacks in less than a week. While it's unclear who could be behind all of this, the intentions don't appear to be very friendly.

2K Support @2KSupport Hey folks, please read an important message from our Customer Support team. Thank you. Hey folks, please read an important message from our Customer Support team. Thank you. https://t.co/yKI18eL7mY

Following the GTA 6 leaks, Take-Two Interactive now has to deal with fraudulent emails sent to users

On September 20, Take-Two Interactive 2K sent an official notice from their Twitter handle stating they had been compromised. Someone or some group got hold of one of the vendors dealing with the brand's support system.

Since then, the group has sent emails with malicious links disguised as official 2K support. It's unclear what these links could do, but it's best to assume that the consequences could be severe. 2K has already requested all its users to refrain from opening the links. They have also asked everyone to reset their account credentials for safety reasons.

This will worry Take-Two Interactive as the two subsidiaries have now been targeted. Rockstar Games has already confirmed that the GTA 6 leaks that have been shown on social media are entirely accurate. It's unclear which stage of development the footage is based on, but the developers have expressed irritation with what has happened.

GTA 6 could be Take-Two Interactive's moneymaker in the days to come, given how successful the franchise has been. While GTA 6 was announced a few months back, this wasn't supposed to be how fans were supposed to find out.

Moreover, the recent breach is quite severe as players could potentially lose their accounts and all their purchases. There might also be a risk of personal data being stolen, which could have grave concerns. It remains to be seen what actions the company will take to beef up its data security in the future.

