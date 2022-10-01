5 most profitable GTA Online game modes after Criminal Enterprises DLC

The Criminal Enterprises update was added to GTA Online on July 26, 2022. The highly anticipated update introduced new features, brand new missions, vehicles, and major gameplay changes that piqued the community's interest. Currently, GTA Online rewards players with increased GTA$ for completing missions and activities.

Some businesses have been made more useful since the release of the Criminal Enterprises DLC. For example, MC businesses now have new ways to earn money regularly. This article will look at the five most profitable activities that players should complete in-game.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Most profitable GTA Online activities and missions after Criminal Enterprises DLC

5) MC Clubhouse

Interestingly, MC Clubs were not recommended by many before the Criminal Enterprises DLC dropped, as there wasn't much to grind and the profits weren't great either. After the DLC, all of that changed as players who own a clubhouse with a custom bike shop can now modify vehicles for clients and sell them for a fair amount of GTA$ and RP.

Furthermore, the DLC introduced two new clubhouse contract missions, including a new Bar Resupply mission and Sell Missions, giving players more opportunities to earn extra money.

4) Bunkers

Bunkers are massive underground complexes that can be customized with numerous modifications. Currently, Maze Bank Foreclosures has 11 bunkers available for players to purchase. Chumash Bunker, considered to be the game's best bunker, is located in West Los Santos and costs $1.6 million to buy. The expensive price is validated by the bunker's easy access to the highway and its proximity to the city.

Furthermore, there is something new that has been added after the Criminal Enterprises DLC in the form of a truck inside the bunker. Every 24 hours in-game, players will have the option to drive this truck to a random Ammu-nation on the map and earn GTA$50,000 to complete this delivery.

Besides this, stealing supplies and selling stock is one of the most profitable businesses in the game.

3) Nightclub

After the update, players running the Nightclubs business were also pleasantly surprised after receiving a good amount of new content and increased payouts. The update also added two brand new Club Management missions, both of which can now be launched directly by calling Tony.

Players can now eject troublemakers from the club and escort drunk VIPs to safe locations, both of which boost the Nightclub's popularity. If popularity is kept at the maximum amount, the club will regularly generate about $50,000.

2) Sourcing special cargo

Cargo warehouses have also received some changes, with new personnel now available for hire to help with the workload. Players can now assign a warehouse to receive special cargo for a monthly price of GTA$ 7500. These new cargo missions increase the overall value of that particular warehouse.

When players deliver crates, they can ask their staff to find a replacement for the items while they're outside. Furthermore, they can use this method with every warehouse. Players may also sell mixed goods in a single vehicle for GTA$ 150,000.

It should be noted that the sale of the very first crate will always be double the value. Players that are able to collect more than 100 crates of collected goods can later sell them for a handsome figure of GTA$ 4,000,000 to GTA$ 6,000,000.

1) Beginner Heists

Rockstar Games has made grinding more viable by buffing payouts for some older missions. Heists with improved payments include the Fleeca Job, Series A Funding, Human Labs Raid, Prison Break, and the Pacific Standard Job.

Since these jobs now feature higher payouts, players may be willing to return to grinding these jobs. Most of these jobs will take just over an hour to complete, while the Fleeca Job won't even take that long. It is worth noting that these activities require other players to participate and cannot be done solo.

