5 reasons why GTA 6 Online would be a breath of fresh air

The GTA series might soon get the next game added to the franchise after a considerably long time. While Rockstar Games has not explicitly announced the next game in the series, there has been official word about ongoing developments in the upcoming title.

Players are nevertheless expecting new features to debut with the new game. With anticipated improvements visually and overall gameplay, the online experience will bring fresh air for new players and long-time fans.

This article will examine why the next game is expected to feel new and different and what Rockstar Games can do to make things more immersive.

GTA 6's online mode is expected to be a lot more refreshing

1) Good bye, Los Santos

Having played GTA 5 for the past nine years, players are waiting to explore new horizons for the next title. The offline story mode and the online map are set in the same location in GTA 5, which is why most dedicated players remember every nook and corner of the map by heart.

As per rumors, the next title will bring new locations, with references to old games and with all the upgrades and new characters in it. Players can't wait to get any announcements or details to begin the countdown for the big release.

2) New upgraded vehicles and mechanisms

GTA Online is drip-fed with new vehicles on top of the massive collection of cars in the game. The next title is expected to debut even more cars in the game. The recently released leaks got some players even more excited about many new features, especially with all the latest interior controls.

The interiors seen in the leaked captures show an incredible amount of detail being added to the vehicles along with dynamic animations, with options to control:

Armrest position

Seat position

Rearview mirror position

Interactive Gas/Brake/Clutch Pedals

Steering Wheel position

Seat reclining

Sunvisor and more.

3) Advanced NPCs

NPCs are now expected to be more responsive, which might add an extra missing element in GTA Online. GTA Online's NPCs either just run away or rarely retaliate when provoked, but all that might change if NPCs can respond differently to each situation.

During missions and heists, advanced NPCs will make things more challenging and force players to rethink how they complete missions. The more realistic details Rockstar adds, the more immersive the game becomes.

4) Weapons

Weapon switching is about to look refreshing when switching weapons. (Image via YouTube/ATA DBEST)

Players are also waiting for new capabilities with weapons, as there are high expectations for a slew of features debuting with the next title in the franchise. Some of the highly anticipated features to bring a fresh new experience to the multiplayer mode include the following:

Better drive-by capabilities with players being able to stand and shoot from outside the window, as well as from behind trucks, allowing more weapons like assault rifles during drive-bys.

Redesigned weapon wheel which has now already been glimpsed in the recent update to Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, with the latest patch that updated the weapon wheel animations.

Being able to carry more weapons using a backpack and the ability to drop unwanted weapons and picking up new weapons, all with new animations.

5) Visual treat

Grand Theft Auto Online is already doing well, with the enhanced and extended version looking far better than how the game looked on release. These days, games come with capabilities that adapt to ray tracing support, A.I. upscaling technology, and higher frame rates with resolutions far beyond 1080p.

Modders have already shown how the Grand Theft Auto universe will look with all the visual upgrades. There are modded scripts to help specific details come to life, like weather enhancements, reflections, and shadows looking a lot more enhanced.

If the final version of the next title looks anything remotely as good, the entire online experience will feel far better than GTA Online.

