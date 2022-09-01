5 Graphics Mods that make GTA 5 look more like GTA 6

GTA 5 mods have taken the game's visuals to look far better compared to how it looked when it was released about nine years back. Some have brought about a lot of vehicle modifications and new characters, and also brought in completely new ways to play.

The graphics mods make the game visually look exactly like what players envision GTA 6 to look like. High-end system gamers with the latest graphics cards can make full use of these mods, as they use RayTracing available in the latest graphics cards. With mods applied, the results can be stunning to play with.

5 GTA 5 graphics mods that improve the game to a visual treat while playing

These are the best graphics mods players can try with GTA 5 to make the game look brilliant and get an idea of how the next-gen GTA 6 might look.

5) Insane Rain Mod

Insane Rain Mod brings realistic rains that feature heavy rain, thunder, and lightning to go with the same. There might be some bugs as some cars may never show up with water droplets on them, but otherwise, the gameplay is not affected by the mod in any way.

Driving around Los Santos with the mod enabled causes the visuals to really pop out. The textures, shadows, water drops, and puddles everywhere can be seen as quite detailed and realistically improved.

4) Redux Mod

Redux mods have been used for a long time now and are the most reliable mods to be used as well. Players have long enjoyed this ultra-realistic mod to make the game look esthetically pleasing. It tries to make the game look beautiful, if not more realistic, for players with a high-end system to enjoy the details.

The new update brings new weather particle effects, more realistic atmospheric mist, and fog particles with details extending to water particles for even better visualization all around the game in every climate condition.

3) NaturalVision Remastered Mod

The NaturalVision mod focuses on an ultra-realistic look, with attention to detail everywhere. The mod brings better weather graphics, lighting systems, ambient colors, and tone mapping. Also, for better performance, the ReShade add-on is no longer relied upon, making the mod lighter and better.

The mod's enhanced photo-realistic details can help digital photographers in a visually brilliant environment to drive around and capture the world of GTA 5 in the best way possible.

This is another reliable mod that players can give a shot at experiencing, given that the players have a high-end system that can take the load.

2) Project RELOAD Mod

Made by a group of models, the Project RELOAD mod overhauls the texture and details in GTA 5, surprising players with the level of detail on the screen. The enhanced visuals and effects make the game look completely new, with players often using the visuals as a benchmark for how GTA 6 might look.

1) VisualV

VisualV is often rated by players as the best mod to try and use in the game given the level of ultra-realistic effects the mod has brought. It brings scenic enhancements, completely redone weather effects, and even updates on interior and color-correction improvements to match real-life objects.

The mod was recently updated enhancing the in-game Moon size to match the size of its real-world counterpart. Its improved volumetric fog effect, cloud colors, and dynamic shadows from NPC vehicles and headlights make the mod a must-have for players.

These enhanced mods can give GTA 5 the required visual overhaul for players to get an idea of how the next Grand Theft Auto game might look.

Note: This article contains subjective opinions by the writer.

