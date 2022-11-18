5 fastest Vapid cars in GTA Online that players should consider buying

Saying GTA Online has fast cars would be a major understatement, as there's something for every speed fanatic and those who wish to make a fast getaway when chased during missions or heists. Vapid is considered one of the best manufacturers in GTA Online, with several muscle cars that are immensely fast.

One of the largest manufacturers with more than 55 vehicles, the Vapid Motor Company's automobiles have taken inspiration from several real-life vehicles. The manufacturer's logo is a parody of Ford's logo and uses a very similar font. This article will list five of the best Vapid cars in GTA Online, ranked by performance.

Note: This list is based on performance and reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Online's car manufacturer Vapid's five fastest cars that players must own

5) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

Vapid Pißwasser Dominator takes its inspiration from the Ford Mustang and costs GTA$315,000. The car has a 5-speed gearbox, achieving a top speed of close to 196 km/h and the fastest lap was recorded at 1:06.766. The car is not bulletproof but can withstand up to two explosive rounds before being destroyed.

The muscle class car has a high engine torque but also has rather poor traction. The car is lighter than its base model but still drags a massive weight, causing the vehicle to oversteer significantly around corners. In straight-line races, however, the car can be one of the fastest in the game.

4) Vapid FMJ

The car costs GTA$1,750,000 and its design is inspired by the Aston Martin Vulcan, giving it a futuristic look. Vapid's FMJ has a V8 engine and a 6-speed gearbox. The car is rear-wheel driven and has a low ground clearance. The car is not bulletproof from the front, but there's protection available in the rear.

A fully upgraded and armored car can withstand two explosive rounds. The car's top speed is helped by an above-average acceleration, reaching 198 km/h. One of the fastest among the Vapid cars, the fastest lap time recorded was 1:01.795. The exhaust resembles that of the Entity XF with a high pitch while revving.

3) Vapid Arena Slamvan

Vapid cars can be the best vehicle in arena wars for players to have both the speed and destruction they're looking for. Vapid Slamvans can be just as fast with arena war upgrades as they are without the vehicle. The Vapid Slamvan costs GTA$49,500 and can be customized at both LS Customs and Benny's.

The Arena War version costs $1,321,875 and can only be modified at the Arena Workshop just like other Arena vehicles. The top speed recorded by the Arena Slamvan is close to 200 km/h and the fastest lap time recorded was 1:13.160. The vehicle is rear-wheel driven and has a 4-speed gearbox.

2) Vapid Arena Dominator

One of the fastest Vapid cars in GTA Online, the Dominator is based on the 2008 film Death Race's Ford Mustang. The car costs GTA$1,132,000 and has a rear-wheel drive train with a 5-speed gearbox and a maximum speed of 227 km/h with boosts, and the fastest lap time recorded stands a tad bit slower than the Imperator at 1:06.389.

The car is bulletproof and armored enough to withstand up to four homing missiles and three explosive rounds. The car can be one of the fastest racers in Arena War races and has better acceleration and handling compared to the Imperator.

1) Vapid Imperator

The fastest among the Vapid cars and also the most expensive option for players to purchase, the Imperator can be a mean machine to use. The car costs GTA$2,284,940, has a rear-wheel drive train with a 4-speed gearbox, and a maximum speed of around 228 km/h with boosts, helping it record a lap of 1:05.189.

The car is based on the 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT and looks sharp and sporty. Made for arena wars, the vehicle can withstand up to four homing missiles and three explosive rounds.

