The fastest car in GTA 5's single-player story mode is the Pißwasser Dominator or the Z-Type, depending on which version the player possesses.

Here are some brief facts about the fastest vehicles in GTA 5's single-player story mode:

Fastest car: Pißwasser Dominator (126.50 mph)

Pißwasser Dominator (126.50 mph) Fastest motorcycle: Bati 801/Bati 801RR (135.00 mph)

Bati 801/Bati 801RR (135.00 mph) Fastest helicopter: Swift Deluxe (157.75 mph)

Swift Deluxe (157.75 mph) Fastest plane: P-996 LAZER (195 mph)

The Pißwasser Dominator might be the fastest car in the game, but it's certainly not the fastest vehicle in the game. Instead, that honor belongs to the P-996 LAZER, which goes up to a gargantuan 195 mph.

However, it's worth noting that the Z-Type is the fastest car that most players could obtain.

What players should know about the fastest car in GTA 5's single-player story mode

The Z-Type is the fastest car for most players in the single-player mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

The five fastest cars in GTA 5's single-player campaign are:

Pißwasser Dominator (126.50 mph) Z-Type (126.25 mph) Adder (124.75 mph) T20 (122.25 mph) Zentorno (122 mph)

Interestingly, the Pißwasser Dominator does not exist on the PS3 or Xbox 360 versions, as it was introduced in the Enhanced Edition. To get it, players must win the 3rd Stock Car Race. Afterward, it will be in the protagonist's garage (under "Special Vehicles").

PS3 and Xbox 360 players would have the Z-Type as the fastest car in the game, given the Pißwasser Dominator's absence in those versions. However, this also affects non-returning GTA 5 players who didn't start with the PS3 and Xbox 360.

The Pißwasser Dominator

The fastest car in GTA 5 (and not GTA Online) is the Pißwasser Dominator. Vapid is the vehicle's manufacturer, and it's classified as a muscle car. In GTA Online, it's just the fourth-fastest Muscle Car, only being behind three Arena Wars vehicles.

The Pißwasser Dominator is basically a better version of the regular Dominator. However, it's only available to returning players from PS3 and Xbox 360 who now play the game on PS4, Xbox One, or PC.

Ergo, the new players who started with the latest versions of GTA 5 won't have access to the Stock Car Races necessary to unlock the Pißwasser Dominator. Fortunately, the next fastest vehicle isn't much slower.

Z-Type

The Z-Type (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Z-Type would be the fastest car for the average GTA 5 fan who didn't play the game on the first generation it was available in. It costs substantially more in this game than Online ($10,000,000 versus $950,000). However, there is no gimmick to unlocking it like there is with the Pißwasser Dominator.

It's classified as a Sports Classic car in this game, and it's impressively still one of the faster Sports Classic vehicles in GTA Online. Unless the Expanded & Enhanced Edition introduces new vehicles with a monstrous top speed, it's unlikely for the Z-Type to lose its position as the fastest car in the game.

The Expanded & Enhanced Edition could also make the Pißwasser Dominator easier to obtain (without the unnecessary exclusivity to returning players).

