When can fans expect the GTA 6 trailer to drop?

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the GTA 6 trailer, and the excitement is expected to grow with time. Many fans have already begun predicting when Rockstar Games will release it.

The studio has not released any information about a trailer for the upcoming GTA game. Apart from the gameplay footage that was leaked back in September, there is not much known about the title.

Curious fans are trying to find out when GTA 6's trailer will be released by researching previous Grand Theft Auto game trailers and their launch patterns.

This article aims to determine the release date of the trailer based on similar factors.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

The GTA 6 trailer could be released between late 2023 and early 2024

Many Grand Theft Auto fans were hoping to see the GTA 6 trailer this year. This is because 2022 marks not only the 25th anniversary of the first Grand Theft Auto game but also the 20th anniversary of GTA: Vice City.

However, even after September's leak revealed that the upcoming game would take in Vice City, Rockstar Games did not release any information about the trailer. Since December is already here, it is safe to say it won't be released this year.

The leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto 6's gameplay is an important factor in predicting the release date of the trailer. In its response to the leaks, Rockstar Games confirmed that the gameplay was from a very early build of the title. This information confirms that the studio still has a lot of work to do with regard to the upcoming GTA title.

Although Rockstar Games has not revealed how much progress it has made with the game, it is safe to assume that the leaked footage does not represent its current state.

The GTA 6 trailer release is likely to take place in late 2023 or early 2024, as Rockstar Games needs to recover from the massive leak as well as focus on Grand Theft Auto Online.

The best time for a launch would be in the later months of 2023 (possibly November) or March 2024. This has been determined based on the trailer releases of the two previous (major) Grand Theft Auto games.

Grand Theft Auto 5's trailer was released in November 2011, so Rockstar Games might just look to drop the trailer for GTA 6 in the same month next year. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto 4's trailer arrived in March 2007, so the month (over a year from now) could also be another candidate for when the trailer will arrive.

However, fans should not expect to get the finished GTA 6 product in the same time period. It is also important to note that none of this information has been confirmed, so readers should take everything with a grain of salt.

