5 underrated indie games you should definitely try out

In recent years, indie games have emerged as a significant aspect of the gaming industry. Quarantine staples like Among Us and Fallout Guys showcased the immense popularity that indie games can achieve.

Unlike triple-A titles developed by large studios with massive budgets, indie games are the creation of small, independent teams and individual developers who often have limited resources. Despite these constraints, they provide players with a unique gaming experience that challenges conventional gaming norms. These games offer diverse titles that appeal to a broad audience, with thought-provoking storylines and innovative gameplay mechanics.

While some indie games have achieved tremendous success, others remain underappreciated. Here are five underrated indie games you should check out.

A Walk in the Dark and four other indie games you should try out

1) A Walk in the Dark

A Walk in the Dark (Image via Flying Turtle Software)

A Walk in the Dark is an action platformer where players embody a feline protagonist navigating a dark fantasy realm. With precise controls, players can run, jump, and slide, mimicking the graceful movements of a cat.

Despite the initial ease of gameplay, the shadows conceal lurking dangers, and the game presents challenging levels set in a peculiar and hazardous world. Additionally, the game's gravity inversion mechanics will challenge players' abilities and require adaptability to progress.

Overall, A Walk in the Dark offers an immersive experience of feline-inspired movement and thrilling obstacles in a dark and mysterious setting.

2) Hayfever

Hayfever (Image via Pixadome)

Hayfever is a precision platformer indie game developed by a two-person team. In the game, players will navigate through challenging platforming levels as Thomas, using his unique allergy-induced sneezing abilities to overcome obstacles and deliver mail.

Hayfever offers a unique and entertaining gameplay experience that centers around Thomas' allergy affliction, making it a standout title in the platformer genre. Players will need to master precision movements and utilize Thomas' sneezing powers strategically to progress through the game's levels.

Overall, Hayfever is an innovative and exciting platformer that offers a fresh twist on the genre with its quirky protagonist and unique gameplay mechanics.

3) Late Shift

Late Shift (Image via CtrlMovie)

Late Shift is an intense full-motion video (FMV) crime thriller where you are thrust into a harrowing London heist and the choices you make have significant consequences in this interactive cinematic adventure. With adaptable storylines, your decisions impact the outcome, leading to one of seven possible conclusions.

If you enjoy games like Detroit: Become Human or Until Dawn, Late Shift will be right up your alley. Throughout the game, you'll receive prompts at crucial moments in the story, allowing you to shape your character's actions and decisions. These choices have a direct impact on the outcome of the game, adding a layer of player agency to the overall experience.

4) Marie's Room

Marie's Room (Image via Like Charlie)

Marie's Room is a brief exploration game that revolves around an unconventional friendship. Players will assume the role of Kelsey, who visits Marie's room one last time to search for her journal.

The game takes players on a journey down memory lane as they explore the room and discover additional memories. With each memory that is unlocked, players will uncover more details about the secrets surrounding their friendship with Marie.

One of the best aspects of this game is that it is completely free to play, allowing players to dive into the story without any delays or additional costs. Although short, the game is charming and engaging, with some fans even mentioning that it gave them the chance to momentarily reflect on their life choices.

5) Puddle Knights

Puddle Knights (Image via Lockpickle)

Puddle Knights offers a delightful and innovative concept, where players take on the responsibility of guiding both knights and royalty. The goal is to lay the Knights' capes over muddy tiles to create a safe passage for the royalty.

The game starts off easy in the first few stages, but becomes more challenging as you progress. Some of the puzzles may leave you stumped for up to twenty minutes, until suddenly you have a moment of inspiration and figure it out. Fortunately, the game provides players with the ability to undo and reset moves, which allows for experimentation and smoother gameplay.

Puddle Knights is a game that has all the elements of a brilliant, mind-bending, and enjoyable puzzle game, perfect for fans of this genre.

Indie games persist in pushing the limits of what is possible in gaming and providing players with an exhilarating and frequently unforeseeable adventure. While indie games often go unnoticed, some outstanding titles truly deserve more recognition from gamers worldwide.

