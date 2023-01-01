10 best indie games of 2022

What an amazing year 2022 was for indie games. Some of the best games to come out in years dropped this year, and it really showed the power of small companies with great ideas.

Many ignore the indie sub-genre because the games aren’t made by familiar names like Nintendo, SEGA, or Bandai Namco, but that’s a huge mistake on their part.

What makes a game an “indie game” though? Typically, they are made by independent game developers, instead of a huge, powerful studio. These indie games are occasionally published by larger publishing houses or sometimes by people all on their own. Any genre of game can appear in the indie sub-genre, and there are some real gems to come out of some small, creative teams.

However, not every indie game could make my list. I wanted to shout out one notable game that was on the list several times - Rogue Legacy 2. It spent two years in early access, and now that it’s finally out, it’s a blast to play.

But what games made the cut?

Which indie games were the best of 2022?

10) Sifu

While some were on the fence about a Western studio creating Sifu, a game that features flowing, intense, close-quarter martial arts that Kung-fu movies are often known for, I loved it. The developers clearly had a love for that style of combat, and it came across as genuine and authentic, instead of a rip-off of a beloved cinematic style.

I’m also a sucker for a good roguelike, and Sifu delivered there as well. The aging system was also unique - when you die, you age. You start at age 20, and when you die for the first time, you become 21.

The next death makes you turn to age 23, and it keeps piling on. While you’ll hit harder, you’ll progressively take more damage. From visuals to combat, Sifu is a treat when it comes to this year’s indie game offerings.

9) Nobody Saves The World

I’m always going to be a fan of top-down, Diablo-style games, and one of the best indie games of the year was in that genre - Nobody Saves The World! Nobody, the protagonist of the game can shapeshift, and with each form, there are various strengths and weaknesses. The game has a very charming art style, which surprisingly fits the dark story.

It’s a fun action RPG, it’s paced well, and I really enjoyed using the various forms of Nobody as he tried to find Nostramagus - the most powerful wizard in the world. All he has is his little magic wand and a selection of 15 forms he can transform into. If you’re looking for a charming action RPG that’s cute and suitably challenging, you’ll find it in the game.

8) Citizen Sleeper

Frankly, I’m a little disappointed I didn’t get to review Citizen Sleeper. I adored the art style of this game, and I’m a sucker for a good dystopian/cyberpunk setting. It’s a deep game, where you can really get to know the characters, while the players control a Sleeper. These entities escaped the corporate body that built them and are hiding in a massive space station.

It’s a very text-heavy game, and I’m perfectly fine with that. Their story is exceptional, and I enjoyed how the characters were fleshed out. Visually stunning with a soundtrack to match, Citizen Sleeper is easily one of the best indie games this year. It felt like a traditional, classic RPG mixed with modern aesthetics.

7) Vampire Survivors

Roguelike? Bullet Hell? Vampires? That’s all I needed to know about Vampire Survivors to put it on the best indie games list of the year. It’s such an addictive game, and I’ve seen streamers play it for hours and hours.

It has a simple art style, but it still somehow reminds me of the classic Castlevania games. That’s not at all a negative, though. It’s not a rip-off but a tribute to the horror games of our youth.

Whether you’re playing on mobile, console, or PC, it’s hard not to get sucked into how fun and challenging it is. You can go with a wide variety of builds as you dodge waves of bullets and the hosts of the undead. What a great game!

6) Trombone Champ

That’s right, Trombone Champ is one of the best indie games of 2022. While the premise is a little on the ridiculous side, that’s precisely why I love it. I adore hearing people play awful trombone renditions of songs like “Through the Fire and Flames” or “One Winged Angel.”

Personally, I don’t really care for the “Simulator” genre of games, but Trombone Champ feels like a ridiculous version of Guitar Hero instead, and I love it. It’s easily moddable, and it’s an incredible joy to watch or play. If you’re looking for indie games that will make you laugh, this is a good place to start.

5) OlliOlli World

Back in my day, we just had “Skate or Die,” and we had to like it. Nowadays, there are games like the Tony Hawk franchise, making skateboarding popular again. Indie titles have also represented the sick tricks of skateboarding, in particular, OlliOlli World.

I loved all three games in the OlliOlli franchise, and this one was no exception. It’s not heavy on the story, but focuses on the action. The cell-shaded world of Radlandia is fantastic, and so was the game's customization. If you want a cute, high-speed skateboarding game, look no further than this, one of the greatest indie titles of 2022.

4) Stray

The world of Stray is a sad but beautiful one. You control a stray cat, as the name implies, as it avoids a swarm of robots. It’s a story of oppression and resistance, but perhaps best of all, hope. The titular cat is also adorable. The developers perfectly emulated what it’s like to move and act like a cat.

When it comes to indie games, people often think they have to look “retro.” Stray has a beautiful, modern aesthetic, and really punts that stereotype to the wayside. It’s a game that simply must be played.

3) Neon White

A fast-paced action game that has a sick anime style? That’s right up my alley. It feels like it was built for the speedrunning community, with how fast and smooth the parkour in the game is. It also has a story I could sink my teeth into. As the Ten Days of Judgment are coming to pass, God pulls some assassins up from Hell - Neons - to defeat the demons in Hell.

Neon White is the protagonist, and he just oozes charm and charisma. The game has a bright, sharp art style, an excellent soundtrack, and the gameplay is a blast.

Your goal is to get through each stage as fast as possible while also killing demons, lending itself well to content creation. It was certainly unique as far as this year’s indie games go.

2) Tunic

I remember the first time I saw Tunic back in 2017. Andrew Shouldice really created something special. It’s got a bright, adorable protagonist who has been slapped into a surprisingly dark story.

It feels very much like a Soulslike, or a hardcore Zelda game. It even had an instructional manual that reminded me of the The Legend of Zelda manual from when I was a kid.

You have to explore, struggle, and lose in Tunic. As far as indie games go, it was far and away, one of the best of the year. There are secrets, powerups, deadly bosses, and plenty of cool mechanics to take advantage of as you uncover more of the world of Tunic. It’s been a big hit with everyone here at Sportskeeda that’s played it.

1) Cult of the Lamb

While there have been tons of great indie games this year, the best one has to be Cult of the Lamb. This roguelite really took control of my life for several weeks when it came out. It’s all I wanted to play. The action gameplay felt sharp and responsive, and even when I had weapons or spells I didn’t want to use, I still felt capable of defeating my enemies.

On top of that, you also had a Twitch interaction, which I genuinely got a lot out of. Forming a cult on Twitch was so much fun, and I loved that people could influence my gameplay - for better or worse. It had a memorable art style and a solid, dark story.

You could play the game however you like, too, designing your camp in whatever way you see fit or focusing on your builds. However, you won’t always get the weapons and attacks you want, so inevitably, you will have to make do with what you have. I simply could not get enough of Cult of the Lamb, and it’s one of the indie games I plan to return to very soon.

Indie games are more than just low-cost, retro-looking games. This particular list highlights some of the best ones of the year and runs the gamut of genres, types, and development teams. No matter what game style you enjoy, there are indie games for you.

