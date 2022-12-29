How to easily obtain the Bloody Tear Whip in Vampire Survivors

There are a lot of ways that you can make your character more potent in Vampire Survivors. While leveling up is one of the most effective ways to go about it, getting your hands on more powerful weapons as you progress through the stages is another way of making progression significantly easier.

There are a lot of versatile and effective weapons that you will be able to get your hands on in the rogue-like. However, one that many players are looking to get their hands on is the Bloody Tear Whip.

Luca 🐀 @poncle_soft have you seen the TRUE launch trailer for the Vampire Survivors dlc, the one the marketing team doesn't want you to see? have you seen the TRUE launch trailer for the Vampire Survivors dlc, the one the marketing team doesn't want you to see? https://t.co/A7I3fq6GlM

The weapon slashes horizontally and damages enemies at the top and sides. It also passes through them and comes with a life-steal passive that allows you to regain 8 HP or every critical hit you pull off. It will increase the area of damage upon upgrading it, allowing it to be one of the more versatile weapons in the game.

However, it’s not easy to obtain the Bloody Tear Whip in Vampire Survivors, and the following guide will specifically go over how you can get your hands on it in the game.

Obtaining the Bloody Tear Whip in Vampire Survivors

Obtain the Bloody Tear Whip in Vampire Survivors. The only way to obtain it will be to evolve the Whip, one of the base weapons you will get very early in the game.

To obtain the Bloody Tear version of the weapon, you should:

Start the game with Antonio Belpaese to make it much easier, as the character’s starting weapon is the Whip, which attacks horizontally and passes through the enemy making it one of the more unique weapons in the game.

To get the Bloody Tear evolution, you will be required to level the weapon up to the max, level 8. Then you will need to get your hands on one Hollow Heart to get one point in the passive for the weapon.

One of the most effective ways of leveling the Whip up in Vampire Survivors is to pick up all the Blue Gems that drop from defeating enemies. Once the blue bar on the top of the screen fills up, you can either get a new item or upgrade your weapon. You must pick the upgrade option to level the weapon to 8.

Hollow Heart is a passive item that multiplies the maximum health that your character has by 1.2 per level. It can be unlocked by any character by just surviving with them in the game for one minute.

After completing both these requisites, you will need a chest, and the Whip will automatically evolve into a Bloody Tear Whip. Now which chest will cause this evolution is based on RNG, so you might need to get your hands on a few before you finally obtain the weapon.

While the Bloody Tear Whip is incredibly effective in Vampire Survivors, it has drawbacks. One of the biggest ones is that it will leave you vulnerable from certain directions. You can also evolve this weapon into a Fuwalafuwaloo by combining it with max-level Vento Sacro.

Poll : 0 votes