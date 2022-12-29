How to obtain and use the Gold Ring in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors has been one of the most popular roguelike shoot’em ups in recent months, with many new players trying out the game by Poncle.

After the title was made available via early access in December 2021, it finally got an official launch in October 2022 for PC, Xbox, Android, iOS, and macOS.

Vampire Survivors received a very positive response from the gaming community, with players showing a fair bit of curiosity about some of the different mechanics in the game.

There have been a lot of queries about the Gold Ring in the game and how one can acquire and use it. Vampire Survivors does not exactly hold the player’s hands when it comes to explaining some of the different in-game mechanics, so it’s not surprising that some community members are confused about some of the features in the title.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how you will be able to easily obtain the Gold Ring in Vampire Survivors and how to use them.

Obtaining the Gold Ring in Vampire Survivors

The Gold Ring isn’t something that you'll be able to obtain right off the bat in Vampire Survivors, and you'll need to obtain another item before you're able to unlock the Gold Ring in the game.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Gold Ring in the game:

Before you're able to unlock Gold Rings in Vampire Survivors, you'll first be required to obtain the Yellow Ring in the game. This is why the item is not something that you'll be able to get your hands on at the start of the game.

To be able to find the Golden Ring, you will be required to make your way to the Inlaid Library, which is the second stage that you will progress to as you shoot your way through the game. You can locate the Golden Ring spawning to the south of the starting area in the library.

However, before you're able to acquire it, you must first defeat the enemy that is guarding it. Although you can try stealing the ring and making off with it, the Atlantean will pursue you, and you'll have no other choice but to defeat it in combat.

After defeating the enemy, you'll be able to acquire the Gold Ring in Vampire Survivors.

Using the Gold Ring in Vampire Survivors

The Gold Ring is one of the more useful items in Vampire Survivors and will make progressing through the various challenges that the game throws at you significantly easier.

It is a passive item that you'll be able to equip on your character, and it increases your Curse by 5% per level. The Golden Ring has a total of nine levels that you can unlock. However, they come with a catch, and each level will also boost enemy speed, health, quantity, and frequency by 5%.

But the pros do outweigh the cons, as at the max level, the ring will be able to provide you with a 40% curse, making your character significantly stronger.

