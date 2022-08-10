How can you unlock Big Trouser in Vampire Survivors?

Vampire Survivors is a unique survival game that pits a cast of colorful characters against the endless forces of evil. The game features a huge roster full of fun callbacks to other works of art, and its latest addition features one of the best names in the business.

Big Trouser is named and designed after Pantalone, the greedy aristocrat from the Italian commedia dell'arte. He walks with a certain swagger that suggests he sees himself as above the rest of the cast. Players will recognize him as the Merchant who sells rare weapons, but now he's a playable character.

Unlocking Big Trouser in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors has added a few new secret characters to its expanding roster with its latest update. Big Trouser might be the easiest of the bunch to unlock, but it still won't be a quick adventure.

Big Trouser is unlocked after a player upgrades every standard stage item to the maximum level in Moongolow. There are 16 items in that secret area, and players must bring each one to its strongest state.

This process will likely require multiple runs, but there is a way to make it easier. Consider using Gains Boros, the nightmarish serpent monster, for its increased Growth stat. This increases the experience it gains from each gem, which will help it level up.

After unlocking Big Trouser through this method, he's available for sale for at least 5,000 Gold. This cost will scale up with every other character purchased, so he could be much more expensive.

There is one other way to unlock Big Trouser, thanks to the game's recently added secret menu. Players who have unlocked the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane can enter the spell "earrivatolarrotino." This reference to an old Italian song will instantly unlock Big Trouser the easy way.

Using Big Trouser in Vampire Survivors

Like any game with a unique combat system, stats are very important to Vampire Survivors. Players should know just how powerful Big Trouser is before they try to add him to their roster.

As befits his legacy, Big Trouser's central feature is his love of money. He starts every run with 20% Greed and gains an additional 1% with every level up. This stat governs the amount of gold Big Trouser will get from treasure chests and pickups.

He also gets longer Gold Fevers, which allows him to make the most out of the brief period of additional wealth. His fevers last 15 seconds and every pickup increases that timer.

Beyond his immense wealth, Big Trouser also has a native 30% movement speed buff. Finally, his starting weapon is a Candy Box, which means he'll have a random weapon at the beginning of each round.

Big Trouser will be one of the best characters in Vampire Survivors when it comes to racking up money. Given all the intriguing elements waiting to be bought, players will want to head to Moongolow and unlock him as quickly as they can.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul