Every character in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush is now available on the Nintendo Switch for fans of the plumber and his cast of acquaintances.

The game has received much praise and equal criticism. It is a bit divisive. It seems that critics love the action and experience of playing it for the first time, but feel it is lacking in the content area.

There is downloadable content coming to Mario Golf: Super Rush, but no further information is known. Until that DLC releases, there are 16 playable characters.

All 16 playable characters in Mario Golf: Super Rush

The playable characters in Mario Golf: Super Rush bring classic favorites from the franchise and some brand new faces, but there are some notable omissions that will hopefully enter with the upcoming DLC.

Mario

Luigi

Wario

Waluigi

Peach

Daisy

Yoshi

Bowser

Bowser Jr.

Boo

Donkey Kong

Rosalina

Pauline

Toad

Chargin' Chuck

King Bob-omb

This marks the first time that Pauline, Chargin' Chuck, and King Bob-omb have been playable in Mario Golf. Mario Golf: Super Rush players can also go golfing with their custom Mii characters.

Kinda hope Mario Golf has guest characters like Mario Kart did. Not that it really matters, but it would be cool to see how far Link, Isabelle, and the Inklings can drive. — Redeeming Quality (@PanurgeJr) February 18, 2021

Each character can have their set of clubs changed as well as their dominant golfing hand while being selected. They also wear specific golfing outfits rather than their normal costumes.

Missing from the roster are some characters Mario Golf: Super Rush players thought would have a guaranteed spot. Birdo, Dry Bones, Isabelle, and Link are just a few that fans are surprised to see unplayable.

Boycotting Mario golf cuz they took birdo out — Lonzr (@lonzrcantsurf) June 26, 2021

Again, downloadable content will be coming to Mario Golf: Super Rush, but Nintendo has not released any details regarding it just yet. All of those missing characters could easily come to the game with the first DLC update.

There are no secret or unlockable characters. All 16 are available as soon as players jump into Mario Golf: Super Rush. The player's favorite, if in the game, can be played right away with no worry about grinding challenges to make them playable.

