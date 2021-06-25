What are the critics saying about Mario Golf: Super Rush?

Mario Golf: Super Rush is out today and critics are a bit torn on the latest sports-themed Nintendo game.

It is the sixth installment of the Mario Golf series and is the first entry since 2014. Mario Golf: Super Rush joins the list of other sports-themed Mario series such as Mario Baseball, Mario Tennis, and Mario Strikers.

This is the first iteration of the golfing series released on the Nintendo Switch. It has received high praise, low ratings, and a mix of in between. It truly is dividing critics across the internet.

Review roundup of Mario Golf: Super Rush

Here are all of the scores given by various outlets prior to the release of Mario Golf: Super Rush.

Metacritic : 75/10

: 75/10 EGM : 3/5

: 3/5 Game Informer : 8.25/10

: 8.25/10 GameSpot : 7/10

: 7/10 GamesRadar+ : 2.5/5

: 2.5/5 IGN : 6/10

: 6/10 Jeuxvideo.com : 14/20

: 14/20 Nintendo Life : 7/10

: 7/10 PCMag : 4/5

: 4/5 VG247: 3/5

They are all over the place. The majority of them can be considered favorable, but there are a handful of Mario Golf: Super Rush reviews that fall short in terms of loving this game.

The average score of 75/100 on Metacritic is not a bad score at all, but it is certainly not considered great. This is caused by the division over the action-packed approach and its seemingly lackluster content.

It truly is interesting to see a game like Mario Golf: Super Rush see such mixed reviews. Some are calling it the best Mario sports game in the last decade, while others say it completely misses the mark.

The one consensus that every review has reached, however, is that Mario Golf: Super Rush is a blast to play with friends. Multiplayer drives the game's replayability.

Outside of multiplayer, the game doesn't do much to keep players from putting it down and never coming back. The title is expected to receive downloadable content, but some fear it may come too late to save Mario Golf: Super Rush.

