How can you unlock Cosmo Pavone in Vampire Survivors?

Vampire Survivors is a thrilling new survival game that pits a single player against the endless armies of the undead. It features tons of characters with unique weapons and abilities, but the game continues to add new faces to its roster.

Cosmo Pavone is one of the few unique characters that were added to the game in its latest update. It's a phoenix with a unique gameplay gimmick and a name inspired by the Yattodetaman anime. Luca Galante isn't exactly putting up billboards explaining how to unlock the game's secrets, players might need some assistance.

Visiting the firey balcony in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors players are used to the game giving obscure hints. Cosmo Pavone's unlocking conditions are no exception, as they state:

"With a pure heart and two good friends, visit the fiery balcony in Cappella Magna."

Deciphering this cryptic missive can take time, but its pieces do have meaning. Players will need to take countless runs at the game's hardest level to unlock Cosmo.

In this case, "Pure Heart" means that the character must not be altered from its natural state. This means that only a character with no Golden Eggs can be used to unlock Cosmo.

This could be a problem, but the game's latest update does offer a couple of solutions. If the player has put Eggs into every character, they can unlock Big Trouser, the other character from this update, and use him.

Alternatively, they can use the Flames of Moonspell, a new feature that allows players to remove Golden Eggs for free. With that being said, they must have more than 5,000 invested in a single character to make this work.

The "two good friends" refers to Peachone and Ebony Wings, the two bird weapons. These items must be in one's inventory to find Cosmo.

Finally, the message does tell the player where to go. Head to Cappella Magna, get both birds and the flamethrower pickup, then burn down the gate just below it. Players will notice Cosmo waiting behind the gate.

Using Cosmo Pavone in Vampire Survivor

Vampire Survivors players will likely need to spend a lot of time unlocking Cosmo. It's worth wondering exactly what this bird will be capable of when they get it.

Here are Cosmo Pavone's starting stats:

Max Health: -80

Recovery: +1

MoveSpeed: +30%

Luck: +20%

Revival: +1

Cosmo features hidden weapons that don't show up on its list, so it starts every round with Peachone and Ebony Wings. These weapons improve after every five levels until both weapons reach level eight.

The big unique feature of Cosmo is that it starts with a Revival that will bring it back from the dead and trigger a Rosary effect. It gains another Revival at every 100 levels, which means Cosmo could become a new MVP of the game.

Cosmo is an interesting addition to a fascinating cast of characters. Vampire Survivors players should get to work on adding Cosmo Pavone to their roster right away.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul