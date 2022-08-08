5 best games to buy from ongoing Steam Survival Fest 2022

Survival games sit right atop the mountain in popularity and niche appeal. Their freeform nature entices players looking for meaningful exploration and adventure.

However, the core mechanics themselves can still be a turn-off for many, particularly if they are grindy or challenging.

With the ongoing Steam Survival Fest, users can check out some of the best the genre has to offer. From 3D open worlds to 2D entries with horror elements, there is something for everyone here.

The sale will end on August 8, 2022, at 10 am PT, so ensure to make the most of whatever time is left.

These are some of the best games to buy from Steam Survival Fest 2022

1) Subnautica (50% off)

One of the best survival games of all time, Subnautica from Unknown Worlds is a must-own for fans of the genre. After their spaceship crashlands onto uncharted alien planet 4546B, gamers must brave its aquatic ecosystem in search of a way out.

Explore the vast open world, harvest the planet's resources for crafting tools and equipment to progress and uncover the mystery behind ancient alien ruins. This game is a thalassophobe's nightmare come true simply due to how immersive the atmosphere is despite having a sci-fi setting.

Fans can expect more support for Subnautica and its sequel, Subnautica: Below Zero (also 50% off), in the future.

2) Darkwood (70% off)

Acid Wizard Studio's 2017 isometric survival horror whisks players away to a heavily forested area in the Polish People's Republic while following a non-linear storyline with an oddball cast of NPCs.

During the day, resource gathering, crafting, and exploration is needed to survive because Darkwood turns into tower defense during nighttime. With monsters out on the prowl when dusk falls, users must barricade their houses and strategically keep track of potential intruders.

Elements like a cone of vision, punishing difficulty, and sound cues also ensure this is an experience only targeted toward the hardcore crowd.

3) Chernobylite (30% off)

From the developers behind the underrated psychological thriller FPS Get Even, Chernobylite takes heavy inspiration from the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series. It similarly takes place in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

Igor Khymynuk, a former Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant physicist, must explore the radioactive wasteland in search of his fiancée. The gameplay is first-person, as gamers explore the sandbox searching for resources, crafting, and encountering anomalies and alien foes.

With a heavy focus on narrative, they must also make tough choices as they contend with forces beyond their understanding in The Farm 51's 2021 FPS game.

4) Barotrauma (75% off)

Another underwater terror-fest, Barotrauma from Undertow Games goes for a unique spin. Firstly, the setting is Europa, one of planet Jupiter's moons. Users are crew members of a submarine that navigates the alien waters of the moon.

Yet that is not enough, as they must also contend with different challenges, from parasitic outbreaks and submarine maintenance to exploring the ocean and side missions.

With upgrades, crafting, combat (both against threats in and outside the submarine), and more, survival fans will spend hours submerged in this 2D sidescroller.

5) This War of Mine (80% off)

One of the most popular survival games of all time, This War of Mine from 11-bit Studios perfectly captures the horrors of war into a gripping strategic experience. Set during a war in a fictional country, players control different civilians holed up inside a safehouse as they struggle to survive by scavenging for resources and negotiating with NPCs.

Each character comes from different backgrounds and, as such, specializes in various things, from combat to cooking. With the game's core pillar revolving around managing each character's health, hunger, and mood levels until a ceasefire is declared, This War of Mine is bound to leave a strong impression on gamers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

