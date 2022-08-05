5 beautiful open world games with weak combat (and 5 with great combat but lackluster open-world)

The open world genre has innumerable variations today across so many sub-genres and playstyles. This also means that certain games excel in a specific area while being underwhelming in others. For one, some of the best open world games out there also have some of the worst combat in the genre.

The opposite is also true, with many games featuring excellent combat only to be let down by a dull open world. Let's take a look at examples of both scenarios.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

These open world titles are worth exploring, but their core combat leaves much to be desired

1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The latest entry in Bethesda's high-fantasy RPG series, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, is one of the most popular entries in the genre out there. As the Dragonborn, players explore the expansive open world, from snow-laden mountaintops to lush forests waiting to be explored in a myriad of gameplay styles.

Yet, like all other in-house Bethesda titles, the combat is pretty poor. The clunky animation, lack of visual feedback from foes, and odd hitboxes make it a chore rather than something that is skillful or challenging. The same goes for magic and archery, as none of it feels impactful or satisfying.

2) Fallout: New Vegas

Another Bethesda-published game, Fallout: New Vegas, sees the Courier set across the Mojave Desert to track down those responsible for ambushing them. It also employs the same in-house engine its game studio is known for. This means the same issues make it over, including passable combat.

The projectile-based nature of a large portion of available weapons somewhat mitigates this issue. But it retains the unpolished clunk Bethesda games are known for. At least the writing and RPG options are solid enough to keep things interesting.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

One of the most celebrated RPGs ever, CD Projekt RED's 2015 entry in the Witcher saga continues to impress thanks to its solid writing and top-notch atmosphere. This rendition of Andrzej Sapkowski's novel series portrays the most engaging characters the Polish game studio has created so far.

Various areas of the Continent are visually striking as monster-slayer Geralt travels the medieval fantasy lands for contracts and to search for his missing adoptive daughter Ciri. Too bad the combat is the least engaging part of the game; primarily melee-based, it also often struggles with visual feedback - particularly the fist-fight side missions, which are easily the worst in the game.

4) Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Eidos Montreal's 2011 prequel entry in the acclaimed Deus Ex entry was a return to form in many ways. Human Revolution retains the core mantra of free-form sandbox exploration of its immersive-sim predecessor with its own new ideas and fresh augmentations.

As Adam Jensen, players uncover a major conspiracy that puts mankind in this dystopian cyberpunk future at threat. This FPS title gets a lot right, from vertical exploration to unique side missions.

Unfortunately, combat is not up-to-par with guns feeling like peashooters at best. Stealth is a great way to bypass combat encounters, but not really during boss fights where cybernetically-enhanced superhumans are set on hunting the player down.

5) Deadly Premonition

One of the most polarizing games out there, director Swery65's original Deadly Premonition is a survival horror cult classic. As Francis Yorke, players investigate a quaint town for reports of a gruesome serial killer in this supernatural murder-mystery experience. It is acclaimed for its unique narrative, oddball cast of characters, and Twin Peaks-inspired influence.

Yet, at the same time, it is downright awful in many areas. While it is fun to navigate around the world and interact with its denizens, the third-person shooter combat, in particular, is dreadful and janky, making the game's combat encounters frustrating and dull.

These games feature solid combat, but the open worlds they are set in are fairly unimmersive

1) Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

One of the best video game entries set in Tolkien's legendary Middle-earth series, Shadow of Mordor, is an interesting specimen. As Talion, players bond with the wraith of an Elf Lord and set out to avenge their loved one. This takes gamers out on an exciting combat-driven journey reminiscent of the Batman Arkham games in execution.

Topped with the Nemesis system that keeps combat encounters challenging and fresh, it is a game worth experiencing. However, the open world is fairly small and dull, with not much to do besides move down the umpteenth enemy encampment or monster.

2) Saints Row 4

Volition's Saints Row games are surprisingly competent GTA clones, known for their unique humor and over-the-top action. Saints Row 4 is the best example of this, as players are trapped inside a simulation and must break out by way of gaining superpowers.

From abilities like superspeed to massive jumps to telekinesis, there is never a dull moment to be found when fighting the alien hordes of Zinyak. Too bad the map this game derives from is the same bland greys-and-browns of Steelport from the previous entry.

3) Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

One of Capcom's lesser-known games, Dragon's Dogma, sees the Arisen journey on an adventure to retrieve their heart stolen by a mysterious red dragon. This fantasy adventure plays out akin to many other such RPGs but with key differences like the Pawn AI system and challenging combat, which far surpasses other RPGs of its era.

Yet all of this is set in a shallow open world that can be a chore to explore at times and features little worth scavenging for.

4) Borderlands 3

The 2019 entry in Gearbox's iconic Borderlands FPS/RPG series is a controversial one. Players command a new set of Vault Hunters as they navigate the galaxy to thwart the plans of evil streamer-personalities Tyreen and Troy Calypso.

Visuals and gameplay see the biggest improvements over Borderlands 2, including many quality-of-life changes. Combat is pretty fluid, with dozens of unique rarity-tiered weapons to check out. The open-world environments are much more expansive than ever before, but they also feel empty with vast stretches of nothingness.

5) Red Faction: Guerilla

The underrated Red Faction: Guerilla is an open world third-person take on the traditional first-person Red Faction formula. Play as Alec Mason as he assists the Red Faction in overthrowing the oppressive Earth Defense Force (EDF) on Mars. The game's main selling point is environmental destructibility, something on a level not seen in even modern franchises like Just Cause.

However, once the honeymoon phase is over, many of the game's problems start to crop up, like a weak narrative and a boring open world with repetitive gameplay. Not even a sci-fi setting is enough to save the barren red planet from being interesting.

