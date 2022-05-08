5 games with best mounted combat to try out in 2022

Combat mechanics of video games play an intricate role in a game’s overall success. As games got better and better, developers tried to incorporate combat in plenty of different ways and focused mainly on mounts.

Battling an enemy while riding something opened up various tactical opportunities for combat and offered an engaging experience for players. Fighting while riding a horse or mounted on orcs can be quite hard at times, but a little practice will definitely be worth the experience.

Here are some of the best games that offer a seamless mounted combat experience.

Best games with mounted combat to play in 2022

1) Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of 2022. The action RPG offering features a huge interactive open-world setting with excellent gameplay focused on exploration and combat.

Elden Ring has been well appreciated by the gaming community mainly due to its stunning combat mechanics featuring magic spells, different types of weapons, and horseback riding. Players can mount on a horse known as Torrent, which can be acquired by finding the three Sites of Grace.

Once players have mounted on Torrent, they will be able to use different magical spells as well as various weapons to attack enemies. Torrent is also immune to fall damage from certain heights, so players can easily jump to different places while mounted on Torrent.

2) Horizon Forbidden West

Sony and Guerilla Games released Horizon Forbidden West as the second installment of the Horizon series. It is one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of 2022 and offers stunning visuals of the open-world map along with excellent combat mechanics.

In a post-apocalyptic world full of various machines, Aloy will be able to mount on these machines and can fully control them. There are a total of four mounts in Horizon Forbidden West, which include Bristleback, Clawstrider, Sunwing, and Charger.

Players can use these machines to traverse easily throughout the map and land charging attacks on enemies. While sometimes it’s difficult to override large machines like Clawstrider, once players mount on it, they can be of massive help during combat.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 as the third entry in its flagship Red Dead series. Though the game was released back in 2018, it still has one of the best mounted combat experiences to offer till date.

Rockstar has mainly focused on gameplay elements like hunting, shootouts, horseback riding, and carrying out heists. Developers have created a much slower world in Red Dead Redemption 2, where the fastest way for players to explore the map is to ride horses.

As players increase their bond with horses, their ability to chase and stay steady in combat is also enhanced. The experience even gets better when enemies are also shooting from their respective horses, which gives out an authentic vibe of the Wild West.

4) Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War was released back in 2017 as the sequel to the popular Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. Based on J.R.R Tolkien’s legendarium, the game depicts the events that occurred between The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

The gaming community lauded the game for its excellent gameplay and enhanced nemesis system. Roaming the world of orcs and beasts in Mordor, players will also be able to mount on them and take control. Players can seamlessly jump between Graugs, Caragors, and Drakes that have their own specific uses during combat.

While Drakes let players fly around and attack from above, Caragors can be used for stealth attacks and speed travel. Graugs are also capable of attacking from above and causing chaos among enemies.

5) Shadow of the Colossus (2018)

Sony and Bluepoint Games released Shadow of the Colossus in 2018 as a remake of the popular action-adventure video game Shadow of the Colossus, which was first released in 2005.

Though developers have made a complete overhaul to the game's visuals, Shadow of Colossus does retain its gameplay elements from the original title. Throughout the game, players will have a horse known as Agro as their companion. Players can mount on Agro and can use bows and arrows while standing on his back.

Players can also plan a jump or fight with a sword against enemies while mounted on Agro. The community has cherished the game as an excellent remake of the classic game.

