5 best open-world games featuring impressive stories but weak combat

Open-world games are one of the most sought-out genres in the gaming community. Every year, gaming studios release plenty of open-world titles that offer spectacular gameplay and visuals. While most of these open-world games tend to be exceptionally good when it comes to engaging narrative and graphical representation, combat mechanics often reveal a different story.

Gameplay is one of the most important aspects of open-world games and some of them lack proper combat engagement despite featuring an impressive storyline. While overall combat might not be bad, some definitely lack intensity and offer a dull experience. Here are some of the best open-world games that offer weak combat but feature spectacular storylines.

5 open-world games let down by combat mechanics despite having a great storyline

1) L.A Noire

Rockstar Games released L.A. Noire back in 2011 as a detective action-adventure open-world game. Players will take on the role of Detective Cole Phelps and will have to solve cases to rise among the ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

They can freely roam around the interactive open-world map based in Los Angeles in 1947 and interrogate witnesses and suspects, search for clues in the crime scene and follow up leads. While L.A. Noire offers great mysteries to solve, the gameplay doesn’t stand out at all.

The gunfights and combat sequences mostly feel dull and mundane, and fail to offer engaging combat mechanics.

2) Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best-selling video games of all time. CD Projekt Red released Witcher 3 as the third installment of their flagship Witcher series.

The game offers one of the most immersive open-world experiences in the genre. Based on the fantasy world of Slavic mythology with hints of Norse and Germanic lore, the action-RPG narrates an excellent story with plenty of epic battles against enemies.

Despite the game’s impressive storyline, many consider combat mechanics to be the weakest part of the game. The combat sequences and enemy fights feel slow, completely devoid of a necessary, seamless experience.

3) Days Gone

Sony and Bend Studios released Days Gone back in 2019 as an action adventure game based on a post-apocalyptic open world map. Players take on the role of a former outlaw-turned-drifter known as Deacon St. John, who ventures into the open world in an attempt to find his wife, Sarah, who has been assumed to be dead.

While the narrative and the interesting character of the protagonist complement each other perfectly, the game is majorly let down by its gameplay. Even though there’s a lot to discover in terms of combat, the game offers nothing new to players.

While players can use melee weapons, traps and explosives to kill freakers, gamers might get overwhelmed by the hordes. Hence, they are advised to keep a safe distance, which quickly gets monotonous.

4) Dragon Age: Inquisition

BioWare and Electronic Arts released Dragon Age: Inquisition in 2014 as the third installment of their action-RPG series, Dragon Age. Based on the fictionalized continent of Thedas, players take on the role of Inquisitor and attempt to close a tear in the sky that is letting in dangerous demons.

Dragon Age games were never well-known for their combat mechanics and Inquisition is no exception. Despite offering an exceptional storyline and great visuals, the real-time combat system and tactical views have been a major let down for the game. Players get to choose from three different classes, with each having their own weapon and combat system.

They will also get access to a Tactics menu which will let them customize the behavior of the AI companions that help players during combat.

5) Mass Effect Andromeda

Mass Effect Andromeda is the fourth installment of BioWare’s flagship Mass Effect series. Released in 2017, the game takes players into the 29th century, where they must take on the role of an inexperienced military recruit, who joins the Andromeda initiative in an attempt to find new worlds for the human race.

Despite Mass Effect: Andromeda being based on a completely new galaxy, the game still inherits some major elements and plot ideas from the iconic trilogy series. Mass Effect Andromeda offers quite an engaging storyline with a lot of twists as players progress through the game.

Even though the game is quite a treat for open-world fans, it lacks an immersive combat system and is filled with repetitive fighting sequences.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan