5 best story-driven video games in 2022

The success of video games can root down to various reasons that appeal to gamers. Be it exceptional visuals, engaging gameplay, or excellent storylines, gamers love to be a part of an interactive narrative that they can be a part of.

In recent years, some of the most compelling stories have come from video games, and developers are getting better each day in offering a more interactive experience for players. Like books, different story games suit different people, so we have compiled some of the best story-driven games players should try out in 2022.

5 story-driven video games that players should definitely try out in 2022 include Firewatch, Horizon Forbidden West, and more

1) Firewatch

Campo Santo’s adventure game, Firewatch, is undoubtedly one of the best story-driven games out there. The game’s exceptional storyline takes players into a thrilling and emotional rollercoaster which is well-appreciated by the gaming community.

Players will take on the role of Henry, who just joined as a fire lookout in the Shoshone National Forest. Henry will encounter strange things happening in the forest which are linked to the conspiracy theories that occurred years ago. They will only keep in contact with a person known as Delilah via walkie-talkie and will need to choose dialog options to communicate and develop their relationship as the days pass.

Firewatch takes players on an emotional yet thrilling journey that will leave an impact after the game finishes.The game bagged various awards for its exceptional narrative and unique cel-shaded visuals. Story-based game lovers should definitely try out Firewatch.

2) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the biggest PlayStation exclusive titles of 2022. Sony and Guerilla Games released Horizon Forbidden West as the second installment of the Horizon series. It continues Aloy's journey on a post-apocalyptic open-world map based in the western parts of the United States.

The game offers stunning visuals of the open-world map along with excellent combat mechanics. Like its predecessor, the most compelling part of the game is its storyline. In Forbidden West, Aloy gets to know about the civil war between the Tenakth tribe and the rebel leader Regalla.

She searches for back-up of GAIA in order to reverse the degrading biosphere of the planet and aims to rescue the stolen subsystem known as HADES in the Forbidden West region.

In the game, players get to enjoy new features like underwater exploration and new weapons. It is one of the best story-driven games released in 2022 yet.

3) Life is Strange: True Colors

Square Enix released Life Is Strange True Colors in 2021 as the latest installment of the famous graphic adventure series, Life is Strange. The game is well-appreciated by the gaming community and is often considered the best game in the series by many.

Like its predecessors, the title features a compelling mystery story that addresses many of the issues that have existed in the last three games of the series. True Colors started with a tragedy when Gabe was met with a fatal accident just a few days after reuniting with his long-lost sister, Alex Chen.

She investigates the suspicious events that took place during her brother's death with the help of supernatural abilities that help her read people’s thoughts. It focuses a lot on feelings and emotions that leave a long-lasting impact on gamers.

4) Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the third and final installment of the Witcher series developed by CD Projekt Red. The game is one of the best-selling video games of all time, and a must-play for RPG lovers.

Based on the fantasy world of Slavic mythology with hints of Germanic and Norse lore, Witcher 3 features an engaging and thrilling storyline. Players take on the role of Geralt of Rivia and search for his adopted daughter. In this journey, they have to enhance Witcher’s abilities and weapons and engage in epic battles against mythical enemies.

The story has three possible endings that players have to determine by making key choices during the narrative. The game also offers one of the most immersive open-world experiences in the genre with a lot of different places to explore. Players looking for a story-based action-adventure game should definitely give Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a try.

5) Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 is the second installment of Techland’s flagship horror and action roleplaying series, Dying Light. The open-world map of Dying Light 2 is four times larger than Dying Light, with the entire area divided into seven distinct regions.

The game continues the story of its prequel, Dying Light, where players take on the role of Aiden Caldwell and venture into the zombie-infested city of Villedor. His main aim was to search for Dr. Waltz, who experimented with Mia and Aiden in their childhood and wanted to know about Mia’s whereabouts.

While the informants who told Aiden about Dr. Waltz were captured and executed by Waltz, Aiden was able to successfully escape with the GRE key.

Aiden then ventures into Villedor in an attempt to find Mia. The fast-paced storyline along with the seamless gameplay makes it fun to play, especially with the thrilling aspect.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan