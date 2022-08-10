How to get the Flames of Moonspell in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors is a unique action game in which a cast of powerful heroes must test their mettle against endless waves of evil. It's a rogue-like that asks its players to start each run from scratch, but there are ways to permanently grow stronger.

Each character can be gradually improved through the use of a resource called Golden Eggs. There's no limit to the number of Golden Eggs that can be applied to a character. However, once those numerical boosts reach the triple-digits, players might be wondering if there's a way to undo what they've done.

Earning the Flames of Moonspell in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors pits players against endless swarms of monsters and undead. Since the entire game is dedicated to growing stronger, it's possible to render every level boring. To resurrect the challenge, the Flames of Moonspell will render their favorite character much weaker.

To access the Flames of Moonspell, players will first have to unlock the second secret area, Moongolow. To unlock that mystical space, they must unlock Hyper Mode for four regular stages.

To unlock Hyper Mode for a stage, players must survive for 25 minutes and take on the boss that spawns. Each level spawns a powerful foe after 25 minutes of uninterrupted play, and if one can slay it, they can jump back into the stage in hyper mode.

With Moongolow unlocked, players must enter that secret stage with a character who has 5,000 Golden Eggs. This should make them incredibly strong, but it'll also summon the possibility of weakening them.

Head due south of Moongolow's starting area, where there'll be a massive dark void taking up space. Once the player walks into it, they'll see this:

(Image via Vampire Survivor Wiki)

The Flames of Moonspell are free, so players can click on this option as often as they'd like. More than fifty clicks later, they could put their favorite character back to the beginning.

Why use the Flames of Moonspell in Vampire Survivor?

Players who haven't dumped countless hours into Vampire Survivors might be asking why they'd willingly ditch their upgrades. Those who have turned their favorite character into a god, however, understand completely.

As most vampire fiction explains, immortality is crushingly dull. If a player has made their favorite champions so powerful that no foe can enter the screen without being obliterated, it's time to go back.

There are 19 stats for each character in the game, and the Flames of Moonspell will be taken from them randomly. With 100 Golden Eggs reversed, players might not notice much of a difference. They can simply use it repeatedly to get themselves to the level they'll enjoy.

Vampire Survivors isn't any fun without a challenge. The game seems to understand that power has its limits, so the Flames of Moonspell are a way to stay humble. Just head to Moongolow with enough Golden Eggs to get rid of them all.

