Top 5 upgrades to unlock first in Nobody Saves the World

Nobody Saves the World is the latest indie game that has caught the attention of the gaming community. The action RPG, developed by Drinkbox Studios, boasts of a bizarre world with a distinct aesthetic and a unique ability where the player character can shapeshift into a number of beings. The polymorphic protagonist is one of the biggest selling points of the game.

Each of these magical forms have their own passive and active abilities and provides specific ways to deal with a situation. As the game progresses, players will unlock further new forms. Leveling up the forms also gives players access to their special abilities.

This article showcases the top five upgrades that players should unlock first in the game.

5 best upgrades that players should invest in first in Nobody Saves the World

Abilities from different forms can be used in other forms too - giving the players the option to mix and match and create the best fighting form for themselves. Abilities in the game can be upgraded with upgrade tokens that are found in the final chests in dungeons and are randomly dropped by enemies and normal chests.

1) Arrow Flurry

Arrow Flurry (Image via Nobody Saves the World)

This is unlocked once the player reaches rank D on the Ranger. The ability when activated fires multiple arrows in a single direction as long as the player has mana. Upgrading this ability significantly lessens the amount of mana required per second. The utility of Arrow Flurry makes it an easy pick for upgrades.

2) Strongman

Strongman (Image via Little Cat's Gaming, YouTube)

The Bodybuilder's passive ability is one of the best ones in the game. Titled Strongman, the description states that "attacks that knock Baddies away gain the Impact effect."

The ability adds the Impact effect on to any attack that knocks back. The impact damage stacks up and in dungeons, that can be utilized impactfully.

3) Steel Plated

Steel Plated (Image via Little Cat's Gaming, YouTube)

The Robot's ability, Steel Plated, reduces damage taken by the player by a certain percentage of their form's total health. It also deals Sharp damage to "surrounding baddies." Upgrading this one allows players to become tankier while also letting them dish out a significant amount of damage.

4) Blood Pact

Blood Pact (Image via Little Cat's Gaming, YouTube)

The Necromancer's passive, Blood Pact, helps its undead army sustain in the battlefield every time Necromancer damages the enemy. The upgrades affect how much healing is done and ensure that the player has a better chance during the fights through sustaining their undead army.

5) Quick Charge

Quick Charge (Image via Nobody Saves the World)

Upgrading Quick Charge reduces the time required to charge any ability that needs time to charge up. A number of abilities, like the Rangers' charged arrow, in Nobody Saves the World, can be charged up.

Upgrading the Quick Charge makes a significant difference to how long it takes to do that, especially when the player is stuck in a tight spot among hordes of enemies.

