Nobody Saves the World: Release date and what we know about the Indie game so far

Guacamelee developer, Drinkbox, will soon be releasing their upcoming title Nobody Saves the World in just a couple of weeks.

The indie title was initially announced back in March 2021, and the subsequent trailers and gameplay reveal were successful in helping the title gain a lot of traction and support over the year.

Drinbox fans have been anticipating the game’s launch for some time now, and it would seem that Nobody Saves the World is set to have its official release on January 18, 2022.

The action-adventure RPG will be releasing on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows 10 and Steam. It will be priced at $24.99 across all these platforms. Unfortunately, it will not be making its way to Sony’s consoles at the time of launch, and Drinbox is yet to provide future details on porting Nobody Saves the World to PlayStation.

Nobody Saves the World will feature an online co-op mode

One of the most anticipated features that Nobody Saves the World will come with is the online co-op mode, where players will be able to team up with their friends and play as various animals with special abilities that compliment each other. The game AI will also get harder to beat, to compensate for the dual player mode.

In Nobody Saves the World, players will get to control a “featureless nobody” that can transmute into a variety of different animals and creatures like rats, horses, robots, dragons, and even an egg. There will be 15 different slots that players will be able to slot in and out and even be able to mix and match their abilities that fit their playstyle the best.

Jim Guthrie @jampants MUSIC NEWS - Nobody Saves the World - Soundtrack on Steam and all other platforms Jan 18th 2022 store.steampowered.com/app/1837560/ #gaming_news via @steam MUSIC NEWS - Nobody Saves the World - Soundtrack on Steam and all other platforms Jan 18th 2022 store.steampowered.com/app/1837560/ #gaming_news via @steam

According to Drinbox, fans will get to pick from over 80-different Form abilities, hence, there will be an incredible number of ability combinations to try out.

Also Read Article Continues below

To progress through the narrative, players will be required to finish quests in Nobody Saves the World, which ramp up in difficulty, forcing players to try out new ability combinations and playstyles along the way.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider