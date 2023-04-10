7 best Minecraft survival servers in 2023

Survival Mode is one of Minecraft's default game modes and remains resoundingly popular on multiplayer servers. Some servers aim for a vanilla-style experience, while others are adjusted and improved through the use of plugins and mods.

Whatever the case might be, if players are looking for survival gameplay in Minecraft, there's a multiplayer server out there for them. However, considering the vast number of servers available, it can be tricky to find one that suits your taste. Fortunately, some of the best servers in the community offer great survival gameplay alongside other modes.

If Minecraft fans are hunting for a survival server that suits them, it doesn't hurt to start by exploring some of the top options available.

Fantastic Minecraft servers for survival gameplay in 2023

1) Complex Gaming

A server with thousands of players online at regular intervals, Complex Gaming offers survival gameplay in many different varieties. Players can dive into a vanilla world, or test the waters with the highly popular worlds enhanced by the Tekkit or Feed the Beast modpacks.

For a particularly interesting survival experience, fans can also find a Pixelmon world that adds plenty of variety and entirely new gameplay elements in line with the Pokemon series. Obviously, Pixelmon isn't as geared towards barebones survival, but it's always nice to have some options when entering a server.

With so many diverse worlds and ways to play, Complex Gaming can meet the needs of plenty of Minecraft fans.

2) Simple Survival

While the name may make a Minecraft player assume that Simple Survival is a vanilla server, that isn't exactly the case. This server offers custom items and gear via its loot crates in the spawn lobby, which can help players along as they progress in the game world.

Simple Survival doesn't sport the massive player count of other popular servers, as it tends to peak at a few hundred users. However, this isn't necessarily a bad thing for those who prefer a close-knit community.

3) InsanityCraft

InsanityCraft is far from a pure survival server, but it offers a great starting point for Minecraft players who want to play the game mode. After diving into the lobby, players can head off into the wilderness and stake out a segment of land of their own.

While land claiming is nothing new on a Minecraft server, InsanityCraft does offer free items via its /store command that allows players to get up to speed with their shelter and necessities, thanks to the free blocks and items provided. There are paid options as well, but they're not compulsory under any circumstances.

4) BlossomCraft

BlossomCraft is another great Minecraft server for fans who prefer a relaxed experience. With only a few hundred players active at a time, fans won't have to contend with overcrowding that can be common on some of the top servers.

BlossomCraft is available for both Java and Bedrock Edition clients and is steadfast in its commitment to a non-competitive PvE environment where players can enjoy the game together without any pressure.

This Minecraft server is highly recommended for new players, as the community prides itself on acceptance and inclusivity. Plus, the ability to keep your inventory upon death is a huge help for newcomers.

5) Minewind

While servers like BlossomCraft focus on laid-back survival, Minewind takes it to the extreme. This server is an Anarchy survival server, meaning it's survival of the fittest right from the beginning. As an Anarchy server, everything short of hacking or cheating is permitted, including griefing other players' builds and killing them in PvP.

Minewind survival can be brutal and unforgiving, but some fans truly thrive off of the challenge that this server provides. Newcomers may not want to dive into this one, but thrill-seeking veterans may grow to appreciate it quickly.

6) Pika Network

Although its name might make it sound like a Pixelmon server, Pika Network offers a wide array of great game modes for Minecraft fans to enjoy. The survival portion of the network features four different worlds to explore and survive in, and players have plenty of commands to use to help themselves navigate the world.

There's even a resource world that fans can venture into in order to collect extra materials for their builds and crafting recipes. Pika Network survival also comes complete with land claiming and a fully-developed player-run economy.

7) Hypixel

Hypixel is considered by many to be the best Minecraft server in the business, and this seems to hold up considering that Riot Games purchased Hypixel Studios a while ago. It won't exactly be ideal for vanilla survival fans, but the amount of custom content and incredible game worlds for survival in Hypixel is staggering.

Players can traverse hand-crafted worlds and battle custom hostile mobs and bosses as they try to carve out an existence. Hypixel's community is also massive, ensuring that players can always find a few allies to make the survival process rewarding.

Poll : 0 votes